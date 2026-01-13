Former Nigerian minister Kemi Adeosun introduced a new project called Nidacity, aimed at creating fresh opportunities for Nigerians

On January 12, former Nigerian minister Kemi Adeosun announced fresh opportunities for Nigerians through her new project called Nidacity, which she explained stood for Nigerian Audacity.

She said successful candidates would be selected to work directly with her on this initiative.

Job roles and candidate requirements

Adeosun stated that she was looking for three people to join her team. She explained the qualities she expected from applicants, saying:

“I am looking for three people to work with me. What kind of person do I want to work with? I am looking for an energetic person with the ability to learn, ability to take feedback and self-correct, someone who is yearning for growth and progress.”

She emphasised that the project was designed for individuals who were eager to grow and ready to take on challenges.

How to apply for Nidacity opportunities

Applicants were instructed to submit a 300-word original write-up based on one of three topics:

Option A: Describe a business or side hustle you started or seriously planned. Explain how you approached setting it up, what went wrong, and what you learned.

Option B: Describe a skill you taught yourself from scratch, how you learned it, and how you applied it in real life.

Option C: Describe a situation where you had to learn quickly, take ownership, and deliver results under pressure.

Mandatory attention test for applicants

Adeosun stressed that applications must follow strict instructions. Candidates were required to:

- Begin their write-up with the exact sentence: “I read the instructions carefully.”

- Use Calibri font, size 11.

- Submit the write-up as a PDF file.

- Name the file in the format: FirstName_LastName_2026.pdf.

She warned that any application that failed to meet these requirements would not be considered, even if the writing was strong.

Interested candidates were asked to send their applications to info@nidacity.com. Adeosun added that if reading the instructions made applicants feel both uncomfortable and excited, they might be exactly the kind of people she wanted to work with.

