Former minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has spoken on Nigeria’s tax reforms, her time in public office, the controversy that trailed her resignation, and her life after government service.

Adeosun served as Nigeria’s Finance minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2018, a period during which several fiscal and institutional reforms were introduced to improve transparency, accountability and efficiency in public finance management.

Kemi Adeosun's achievements in office

One of the most notable initiatives under her tenure was the Whistle Blower Policy, which became a major anti-corruption tool. Through the policy, the federal government recovered N554.047 billion, while an additional N13.8 billion was retrieved from companies involved in tax evasion.

The policy incentivised citizens to provide credible information on financial crimes and helped expose long-standing corruption across sectors.

Adeosun also established the Efficiency Unit, aimed at reducing waste and improving value for money in government spending. Through tighter controls and improved management practices, including cuts in expenditure on stationery and consumables, the unit recorded significant savings. In 2016, government reportedly saved N34 billion on office stationery and computer consumables compared to the previous year.

During her tenure, the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy was further strengthened, helping to uncover ghost workers and block revenue leakages, a reform she had previously implemented as commissioner for Finance in Ogun state.

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) policy was also sustained, while the Nigeria Customs Service adopted software solutions to improve operational efficiency.

Her time in office also saw improvements in procurement processes, payment systems and government asset management. Insurance processes for government assets and liabilities across MDAs were harmonised, while the Green Bond and Sukuk Bond initiatives were launched to support infrastructure development and sustainable financing.

Speaking recently on tax reforms in a statement made available to Legit.ng, Adeosun stressed that Nigeria’s prosperity depends on citizens embracing tax compliance. She noted that tax administration was a major challenge she sought to address through the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), which offered amnesty to tax defaulters.

“Every citizen must come clean to declare what his or her assets and incomes are,” she stated.

On the broader management of the economy, Adeosun acknowledged its complexity, warning against judging outcomes solely by short-term macroeconomic indicators.

“Managing an economy is not football, where you get a result in 90 minutes. There is a lag that is never simple, and Nigeria’s situation is particularly complex,” she said, adding that economic reforms must ultimately translate into relief for ordinary citizens.

Reflecting on the controversy that followed her tenure, Adeosun said powerful interests worked against her because she refused to compromise.

“Saying no is part of the job, so naturally, you create enemies,” she said.

She confirmed that she had been cleared by a court of competent jurisdiction over allegations relating to her NYSC certificate, adding that her professional body, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), also investigated and fully vindicated her.

Adeosun explained that her decision to resign was guided by principle and a determination to clear her name completely.

“When I resigned, I already knew I was going to court. I had to clear my name, not just for me, but for tomorrow,” she said, adding that she wanted documented proof to defend her integrity for future generations.

She recalled the goodwill she received during the period, including legal support offers from senior advocates and personal gestures from the late President Buhari.

Adeosun says she is now committed to philanthropy and social impact through DashMe Foundation.

Since leaving public office, Adeosun has devoted herself to philanthropy through the DashMe Foundation, focusing on vulnerable children and underserved communities. She said working closely with ordinary Nigerians has deepened her appreciation of their resilience and creativity.

“Vulnerable people are not passive. All over Nigeria, I’ve seen women running tiny businesses on impossible margins and communities quietly building their own safety nets,” she said.

According to her, what many Nigerians want is not charity, but a fair and enabling environment to thrive.

“The real transformation will happen when the environment is created that allows our people to build,” she said, stressing that compassion, competence and integrity must guide public policy.

Reflecting on her journey, Adeosun said her experiences have reinforced the importance of purpose beyond public office.

“Your identity shouldn’t rest on a title. If you live with integrity, purpose and impact, the respect you earn will outlive any position,” she said.

