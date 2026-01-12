NiMet predicted dust haze and cloudiness across Nigeria, affecting northern, central, southern and coastal regions

The agency warned of health risks for people with respiratory conditions and urged caution for motorists and airline operators

Sunny skies with patches of clouds were expected in coastal areas, with chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rains

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) reported that dust haze and cloudiness were expected across the country from Sunday January 11 to Tuesday, January 12, 2026.

In its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, the agency stated that moderate dust haze was envisaged over the northern region on Monday and would persist throughout the forecast period.

NiMet predicted dust haze in Nigeria with warnings for residents and airline operators. Photo credt: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: UGC

NiMet predicted that the central region would experience thick dust haze throughout the forecast period. It further noted that moderate dust haze was anticipated over the inland cities of the southern region.

Cloudy skies and thunderstorms in coastal areas

The agency explained that sunny skies with patches of clouds were expected over the coastal region. It added that there were chances of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rains later in the day over parts of Lagos, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

NiMet forecasted moderate dust haze on Tuesday over the northern region throughout the forecast period. For the central region, moderate dust haze was anticipated, while the inland cities of the southern region were also expected to experience moderate dust haze.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the coastal region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms accompanied with light rains over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states later in the day,” the agency said.

Wednesday weather prediction

According to NiMet, thick dust haze was predicted over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

The central region was expected to experience moderate dust haze, while the inland cities of the southern region were also forecasted to be hazy. Sunny skies with patches of clouds were anticipated over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period.

Public health and safety advisory

NiMet warned that dust particles were in suspension and advised the public to take necessary precautions. It urged people with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situation.

The agency also advised motorists to exercise caution when driving under rain. Airline operators were encouraged to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective planning in their operations.

“Driving under rain should be done with caution. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.

The agency advised caution as weather conditions in Nigeria posed health and travel risks. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

NIMET predicts thunderstorms and rainfall in many states

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued its daily weather outlook for Tuesday, 23rd September 2025, forecasting widespread thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across the country. The advisory, released on Monday, 22nd September, highlights varying weather conditions expected to affect the northern, central, and southern regions throughout the day.

Source: Legit.ng