NiMet Predicts 3-Day Dust Haze, Cloudiness Across Nigeria
- NiMet predicted dust haze and cloudiness across Nigeria, affecting northern, central, southern and coastal regions
- The agency warned of health risks for people with respiratory conditions and urged caution for motorists and airline operators
- Sunny skies with patches of clouds were expected in coastal areas, with chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rains
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) reported that dust haze and cloudiness were expected across the country from Sunday January 11 to Tuesday, January 12, 2026.
In its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, the agency stated that moderate dust haze was envisaged over the northern region on Monday and would persist throughout the forecast period.
NiMet predicted that the central region would experience thick dust haze throughout the forecast period. It further noted that moderate dust haze was anticipated over the inland cities of the southern region.
Cloudy skies and thunderstorms in coastal areas
The agency explained that sunny skies with patches of clouds were expected over the coastal region. It added that there were chances of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rains later in the day over parts of Lagos, Bayelsa and Rivers States.
NiMet forecasted moderate dust haze on Tuesday over the northern region throughout the forecast period. For the central region, moderate dust haze was anticipated, while the inland cities of the southern region were also expected to experience moderate dust haze.
“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the coastal region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms accompanied with light rains over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states later in the day,” the agency said.
Wednesday weather prediction
According to NiMet, thick dust haze was predicted over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.
The central region was expected to experience moderate dust haze, while the inland cities of the southern region were also forecasted to be hazy. Sunny skies with patches of clouds were anticipated over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period.
Public health and safety advisory
NiMet warned that dust particles were in suspension and advised the public to take necessary precautions. It urged people with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situation.
The agency also advised motorists to exercise caution when driving under rain. Airline operators were encouraged to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective planning in their operations.
“Driving under rain should be done with caution. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.
