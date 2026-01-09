The NCAA plans to impose stiffer penalties on domestic airlines over frequent flight delays

The regulator said repeated inefficiencies now require a tougher regulatory approach

Airlines have received significant government support, which the NCAA says should improve performance

Nigeria’s aviation regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has announced plans to introduce stiffer penalties for domestic airlines over persistent flight delays and operational lapses affecting passengers.

The NCAA said the proposed tougher stance became necessary following recurring complaints from air travellers, despite longstanding regulatory support given to airline operators operating in a challenging business environment, Daily Trust reported.

The position was disclosed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, who explained that while many flight disruptions are not directly caused by airlines, repeated cases of inefficiency now require stronger regulatory action.

According to the regulator, it has consistently defended and supported airlines in the past, but recent developments justify heavier consequences where operational shortcomings are persistent.

Legit.ng earlier reported that flight delays remain a common issue in Nigeria’s aviation sector, with airlines often attributing disruptions to factors beyond their control.

However, the NCAA noted that the industry has enjoyed significant support from the federal government in recent years.

The authority pointed to the role of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), and the Director General of Civil Aviation, Captain Chris Najomo, saying such backing should translate into improved service delivery.

NCAA demands compliance with consumer protection regulations

Mr Achimugu stated that government support must be matched with better punctuality, transparency and compliance with consumer protection regulations, particularly in the handling of flight delays and cancellations.

The NCAA also criticised poor communication by some airlines, noting that failure to properly inform and manage passengers has contributed to rising cases of unrest at airport terminals.

He stressed that airlines are expected to comply fully with existing rules on Hotel Accommodation and First Needs Compensation (HOTAC), especially during prolonged delays or cancellations.

Drawing comparisons with international practices, the regulator referenced a recent decision by United States authorities to fine JetBlue Airways $2 million for chronic flight delays, describing it as a landmark enforcement action.

NCAA reviewing enforcement framework

The NCAA said it is currently reviewing its enforcement framework to strengthen compliance mechanisms and ensure better protection for both passengers and operators as the industry evolves.

The planned move is expected to increase accountability among domestic airlines and signal a renewed focus on passenger welfare within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

765 flight delays recorded in Q3 – NCAA

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 756 domestic flight delays were recorded in Q3 2025, according to the quarterly report of the NCAA.

The report exposed the airlines with the highest number of flight delays and cancellations between July and September 2025.

According to the authority, United Nigeria and Max Air had the most flight cancellations, while Air Peace had the highest number of delays, in the third quarter (Q3) of the year.

