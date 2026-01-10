Obasanjo, Atiku and other political heavyweights converged on Abuja for Aminu Tambuwal’s 60th birthday colloquium

Opposition leaders and civil society figures gathered at the Transcorp Hilton, fuelling national political discourse

Professor Attahiru Jega was scheduled to deliver a keynote on Nigeria’s democratic future

Prominent Nigerian political leaders, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President David Mark, on Saturday, January 10, converged on Abuja.

The meeting was for the 60th Birthday Colloquium of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The high-profile gathering, holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, has drawn leading figures from across opposition parties and civil society, fuelling political conversations beyond the celebratory event.

Obasanjo chairs event as opposition heavyweights attend

The colloquium is being chaired by Obasanjo, with Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the last general election, also in attendance.

Though not yet sighted at the venue at the time of reporting, former President Goodluck Jonathan is listed as the Special Guest of Honour, according to the programme of events.

An organiser at the venue described the turnout as “a reflection of the depth of national dialogue the celebrant has consistently promoted in public life”.

Jega to deliver keynote on democratic governance

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, is expected to deliver the keynote address titled, “The future of democratic governance in Nigeria: Pathways to national cohesion, human security and economic renewal.”

The organisers said the colloquium is designed to provide a platform for reflection on Nigeria’s democratic journey and the reforms required to strengthen governance and unity.

Religious leaders, ex-governors and lawmakers grace occasion

Also present at the event are the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, ADC National Chairman Senator David Mark, Tunde Ogbeha, Emeka Ihedioha, Senator Sani Zango Daura, Lawal Batagarawa, Senator Jibrilla Bindow, former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and Solomon Dalung.

Others include former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, former Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari, former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, and former Edo State Governor Oserheimen Osunbor.

Tambuwal’s milestone draws broad national attention

Former Speaker Patricia Etteh, Professor Pat Utomi, former Gombe State Governor Alhassan Dankwambo, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and former Deputy Speaker Austin Opara, among several others, are also attending the event.

A close associate of Tambuwal said the former Speaker’s 60th birthday was being marked with ideas rather than ceremony, noting that the colloquium underscored “his long-standing commitment to dialogue, democracy and national development”.

