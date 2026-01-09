Fear has spread in parts of Ibadan after a security alert warned of possible kidnapping threats

Bodija estate leaders have denied any incidents inside the community while confirming nearby concerns

Police have said no official reports have been filed, as residents have begun taking precautionary steps

Fears have gripped the residents of the Bodija axis of Ibadan, Oyo state and its environs following rumoured kidnapping and robbery alerts in the area. Legit.ng gathered that the rumoured crime alert was credited to the Bodija Housing Estate Police Division PCRC titled “Urgent Safety Measures Amid Rising Kidnapping and Armed Robbery Incidents in Areas Including Akobo and Bodija.”

Bodija residents in Ibadan take precautionary measures as kidnapping alert spreads and police deny reports. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

But speaking with Legit.ng correspondent in the state, President of the Bodija Estate Residents Association, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, denied any case of kidnapping and robbery at Housing Estate.

Pastor Bamgbose noted that the community is, however, taking precautionary measures to prevent any crime in the area.

Following reported cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in some areas of Bodija in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo state, residents of neighbouring communities are taking preventive measures to prevent the crimes in their areas.

A rumoured report, which came in the form of an alert, was reported to have emanated from the Police Community Relations Committee, Bodija Housing Estate, warning people to be vigilant

“In light of the recent increase in criminal activities such as kidnapping and armed robbery across our communities, it has become imperative to issue updated safety guidelines. The desire for quick wealth has driven some individuals to commit terrible acts, and we must all be vigilant," the PCRC alert indicated.

The alert has given people concerns, and communities are strategising on how to combat the insecurity challenges.

Legit.ng gathered that the rumoured kidnapping and robbery alert was not untrue, only that the Housing Estate was not in the picture.

The President of the Association informed our correspondent that there have been reported cases.

Bodija residents plan safety strategies amid rumored kidnapping threats. Photo: PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Pastor Bamgbose explained that,

“Where these cases are happening calls for concern. One incident occurred at Akobo, although it is far away. But another one happened in Kongi. Kongi is next door. So, we have to be vigilant and strategise, but we are not disclosing our approach.”

In a conversation with Legit.ng correspondent the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo state, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade the report of armed robbery and kidnapping cases have not been reported to the command as at the time of filing this report.

DSP Ayanlade said,

“I don’t have such report as we speak.”

Notwithstanding the said “PCRC security alert,” advised residents and those who are in the area to:

“Avoid sharing travel plans on social media. Avoid Show-Off Tendencies: Whether in your office, community, or social gatherings, avoid drawing unnecessary attention to your financial status."

"Establish a secret code word with family members for emergency verification. Do Not Pick Strangers: Even if they appear distressed, do not offer rides to unknown persons. Instead, alert security agencies."

Oyo National Park officers killed in attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked the National Park Service office in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo state late Tuesday night, January 6, killing five officers on duty.

Sources said the assailants stormed the facility as personnel rested, with one officer found dead on a prayer mat, deepening concerns about security near forest reserves.

Governor Seyi Makinde described the killings as a devastating loss and ordered reinforced security. Police have recovered the bodies and launched an investigation.

Source: Legit.ng