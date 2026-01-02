The Nigerian Air Force confirmed on Friday that one of its unmanned aerial vehicles lost link during a mission under Operation FASAN YAMMA

Officials said emergency procedures were swiftly activated, ensuring the platform was contained and recovery efforts began immediately

The Service stressed that no lives were lost and counter-insurgency operations across all theatres remain unaffected

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday said it successfully coordinated response and recovery actions after one of its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) experienced a loss of link during a routine mission under Operation FASAN YAMMA.

According to PUNCH, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Nigerian Air Force UAV incident contained under Operation FASAN YAMMA with no loss of life. Photo credit: NAF Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Incident occurred in Sector 3

Ejodame explained that the incident took place within Sector 3 of the operational area while the UAV was carrying out a scheduled task in support of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

He noted that once the loss of link was confirmed and restoration attempts failed, emergency procedures were immediately activated. These included return-to-base actions and coordinated response measures involving sister Services and relevant authorities.

The NAF spokesman confirmed that the UAV had been contained, with recovery and assessment activities progressing as planned.

According to him, technical teams secured the UAV and commenced preliminary evaluations in line with standard safety and operational protocols.

No loss of life, operations continue

Ejodame stressed that the incident did not result in any casualties. He added:

“There was no loss of life, and operations across all theatres continue uninterrupted. The Service reassured the public of its professionalism and sustained operational focus, stressing that counter-insurgency operations remain ongoing and unaffected in the interest of national security.

NAF confirms swift response and recovery actions following UAV loss of link in Sector 3. Photo credit: NAF Nigeria/x

Source: Facebook

