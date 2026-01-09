Muslim leaders in Lagos appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to lead the reconstruction of the 134-year-old Shitta-Bey Mosque after a major fire damaged the structure

The Jamu’atul Muslimeen Council and the Bashorun-in-Council described the incident as a serious loss to Nigeria’s Islamic heritage and urged swift government intervention

The leaders recalled the mosque’s historic status as a National Monument and its role as a major worship centre for traders in Lagos Island’s business district

Muslim leaders in Lagos have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to personally lead efforts to rebuild the historic Shitta-Bey Mosque after a fire destroyed the Great Nigeria Insurance Building and nearby structures on Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos Island.

The inferno left the 134-year-old mosque badly damaged and forced worshippers and traders in the area to suspend activities.

Sanwo-Olu urged to champion restoration of 1891 Shitta-Bey mosque. Photo: FB/Sanwo-Olu

Source: Getty Images

The appeal was jointly issued by the Jamu’atul Muslimeen Council, the Executive Council of the Lagos Central Mosque, and the Bashorun-in-Council of Olowogbowo Division. The groups described the incident as a severe blow to the Muslim community, Lagos State, and the nation’s cultural inheritance.

Lagos Muslim appeal for urgent state intervention

A formal letter addressed to the governor and copied to Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat called on the state government to take charge of the reconstruction process. The leaders said the mosque represents a lasting symbol of faith, unity, and charitable tradition in Lagos and should not be left to deteriorate.

“It is with a heavy heart that we engage Your Excellency on the destruction of our iconic heritage, the Shitta-Bey Mosque (Moshalashi Shitta-Bey), by the unfortunate fire that also razed the Great Nigeria Insurance Building and other properties along Nnamdi Azikiwe Street,” the letter said.

Constructed in 1891, the Shitta-Bey Mosque is widely recognised as Nigeria’s first modern mosque to gain international attention. Its distinctive Brazilian and Portuguese design reflects the architectural tastes of the late nineteenth century.

The project was funded entirely by Chief Muhammad Shitta-Bey, a prominent merchant and philanthropist formerly known as William Shitta.

Muslim leaders in Lagos call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to lead the rebuilding of the historic Shitta-Bey Mosque.

Source: Original

The mosque was formally opened on July 4, 1891, with attendance from the then Governor of Lagos, Sir Gilbert Carter, as well as representatives from Turkey and Liverpool. During the ceremony, Chief Shitta received the title of “Bey” on behalf of the Ottoman Sultan for his contributions to Islam.

Historic Shitta-Bey mosque becomes a monument

Beyond this landmark, Shitta-Bey had earlier rebuilt the Lagos Central Mosque in 1873, replacing a mud structure with more durable materials. He later became the first Seriki Musulumi of Lagos and was also recognised as the second Baba Ajo, a title now known as Baba Adinni.

Designated a National Monument by the Nigerian Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Shitta-Bey Mosque served for decades as the main Ratibi mosque for thousands of traders and worshippers in the Lagos Island commercial district.

The leaders urged the state to provide full support for restoration so the site can continue to serve future generations and retain its historical value.

Police announce ban of planned Egungun festival

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Police Command had stopped plans for an Egungun festival allegedly scheduled by a group identified as Oje Parapo of Oregun.

The command said the planned event was not approved and had already caused fear among residents after handbills and online posts circulated warnings restricting public movement.

Source: Legit.ng