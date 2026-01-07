APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda has said governors did not control the ruling party, noting that decisions were coordinated from the national level

He explained that the party operated strictly on institutional structure rather than personal influence or political sentiments

Yilwatda said the APC avoided creating a board of trustees to prevent internal power struggles and ensure collective ownership by members

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has dismissed claims that governors exercise dominance over the ruling party, insisting that authority within the APC rests with its national structure rather than individual office holders.

Yilwatda said decisions affecting party activities at state and local levels are coordinated from the national headquarters, a system he described as central to maintaining order and consistency across the country, Daily Trust reported.

APC chairman Nentawe Yilwatda says governors did not control the party. Photo: APC/FB

Source: Twitter

He made the remarks while speaking on the Sunset programme on Jay FM in Jos, Plateau State.

APC decisions driven by national structure

According to him, no arm of the party operates independently of the national framework. He said every action taken at the state level follows prior planning and approval at the centre, which prevents personal interests from shaping party direction.

“Across the country, nobody can take any section of the party. For anything you are going to do at the state level, it is planned at the National level. It is not planned at the state level. This is the APC structure and that is how we work,” he said.

Yilwatda added that the party relies on institutional order rather than emotions or personal influence. He maintained that no single individual holds overriding authority within the APC, regardless of political position.

“We work with structure. We don’t work with sentiments and emotions. Nobody has control over the party, even myself. No local government chairman has control over APC. No governor has control over APC. No senator or individual has control over APC,” the chairman said.

Yilwatda explains why the APC operates without a board of trustees. Photo: FB/OfficialAPC

Source: Twitter

Why APC has no board of trustees

The party leader also explained why the APC operates without a board of trustees, a feature common in many political organisations. He said the arrangement was deliberately avoided to reduce internal disputes and power struggles.

Yilwatda said the party belongs to its members and supporters, who collectively serve as its custodians. He argued that this model allows for accountability and prevents a small group from monopolising influence.

“That was why APC doesn’t have a board of trustees. APC is owned by the people. People are the trustees of APC. Unlike other political parties where you have some people controlling and having structures of the party in their hands. As a party chairman, there is no board of trustees supervising me. I supervise myself,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the structure would continue to promote unity and stability within the party.

