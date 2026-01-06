The full list of the top ten best English-speaking countries in Africa for 2025 has emerged on Monday, January 5, 2026

Nigeria ranked fifth in the 2025 Education First English Proficiency Index for countries on the African continent

The EF assessed English skills across 123 countries and regions, using data from 2.2 million test takers to arrive at the list

Nigeria made the list of the top ten English-speaking countries in Africa, according to the 2025 Education First English Proficiency Index.

The English Proficiency Index ranked Nigeria as the fifth-best English-speaking country on the African continent.

The report assessed English skills across 123 countries and regions using data from 2.2 million test takers.

A reported y The Punch, the 2025 edition also included, for the first time, speaking and writing skills, measured using artificial intelligence technology developed by EF’s education technology arm.

The author of the EF EPI and EF’s Head of Assessment, Kate Bell, said:

“English remains the world’s most widely shared language for international communication. In a time of growing global complexity, its role as a common bridge between cultures, economies, and ideas is more important than ever,”

10 best English-speaking countries in Africa 2025

South Africa

South Africa’s English language skills ranked 13th in the world and first in Africa, making it the highest-ranked country on the continent. Widespread use in government, education, media, and business.

Zimbabwe also ranked 13th globally and second in Africa. English is the primary language of instruction and administration. Official language alongside Swahili, widely used in urban and professional settings.

Kenya

Kenya is ranked 19th in the world and occupies the third position in Africa

Zambia

Zambia is ranked 27th globally, placing it fourth in Africa

Nigeria

Nigeria ranked 29th worldwide, emerging as the fifth-best English-speaking country in Africa.

Ghana

Uganda

Ethiopia

Tunisia

Morocco

Nigeria ranks 3rd best English-speaking country in Africa

Recall that in 2023, Nigeria got international recognition from the Education First English Proficiency Index (EF EPI).

According to its latest ranking, Nigeria is the best English-speaking nation in Africa and 28th globally.

The West African country came 3rd behind South Africa and Kenya, which ranked first and second, respectively.

10 most proficient English-Speaking countries

Legit.ng also reported that the English language, Nigeria's official language, is spoken by nearly 1.5 billion people worldwide.

Of these, 400 million speak it as a primary language, while over 1 billion use it as their secondary means of communication.

If the number of native and non-native speakers were combined, English would be the single most widely adopted and spoken universal language.

