Nigeria has emerged as the 3rd best English-speaking nation in Africa and 28th Globally.

According to SaharaReporters, Nigeria attained the position from the 2022 English Proficiency Index ranking of 111 countries and regions by English skills by the Education First English Proficiency Index (EF EPI).

Nigeria, with 564 English proficiency occupied the 3rd position behind South Africa and Kenya, who ranked first and second in the continent respectively.

South Africa ranked 12th globally while Kenya ranked 20th globally and 2nd in Africa.

The ranking captured 20 African countries in the Education First English Proficiency Index.

The Education First English Proficiency Index ranks countries by the equity of English language skills amongst adults who took the EF test.

The ranking in the 2022 edition was calculated using test data from 2.1 million test takers in 2021.

According to the EF EPI ranking, a country is required to have at least 400 test takers to be included in the index.

