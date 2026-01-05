Former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore said he would overhaul Nigeria’s defence system if elected president

He argued that he will prioritise drones over traditional military hardware, which he said are outdated and ineffective against modern security threats

Sowore believes affordable surveillance drones can help track criminals, secure forests, and modernise Nigeria’s national defence strategy

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, has outlined a radical shift in Nigeria’s defence strategy, declaring that he would prioritise drone warfare and surveillance technology over traditional military hardware if elected president.

Omoyele Sowore made the remarks on Channels Television on Monday, where he spoke on national security and defence reforms.

Sowore says if he were the President of Nigeria, he wouldn’t have a Minister of Defence. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore

Source: Facebook

During the programme, the former presidential candidate argued that Nigeria’s current military strategy is outdated, stressing that modern warfare now relies more on technology than manpower.

He said that if elected president, he would prioritise the use of drones and unmanned systems over fighter jets, insisting that such an approach would be more effective, cost-efficient and better suited to tackling insecurity across the country.

Sowore said Nigeria’s current defence thinking is outdated and ineffective in addressing modern security threats such as kidnapping, banditry and insurgency.

Sowore say he would not appoint defence minister

Speaking on the future of Nigeria’s security architecture, Sowore said he would not appoint a conventional Minister of Defence, arguing that technology, not bureaucracy, should drive national security.

“If I were the President of Nigeria, I wouldn’t have a Minister of Defence. My Minister of Defence will be a drone,” he said.

According to him, modern conflicts are no longer won by heavy bureaucracy or ceremonial leadership but by speed, intelligence and precision, which drones provide.

Pushing his argument further, Sowore said Nigeria would not need conventional missile defence systems under his leadership.

“If I’m president, I won’t have a missile defence. My missile defence will be a drone,” he declared.

He concluded that investing in advanced drone technology would not only save Nigeria billions of naira but also modernise the country’s defence system to meet current and future security challenges.

No more fighter jets under Sowore

Sowore criticised Nigeria’s continued investment in manned fighter jets, describing them as expensive, slow to deploy and difficult to maintain.

He said instead of purchasing jets that require years of pilot training and constant maintenance, his administration would focus on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“If I’m president of Nigeria, I’m not buying jets anymore. I’m buying unmanned aerial vehicles,” he said.

He added that modern warfare has evolved beyond traditional air power, pointing to global conflicts as evidence that drones are now more effective than fighter jets.

Omoyele Sowore says he would overhaul Nigeria’s defence system by prioritising drones over traditional military hardware if elected president. Photo credit: @Sowore

Source: Facebook

The activist revealed that drones costing as little as $2,000 can be highly effective for surveillance, arguing that states could purchase hundreds of such devices at a fraction of the cost of a single fighter jet.

“If you buy 100 drones for a state, you will do a marvellous job,” Sowore said.

He stressed that a few trained operators could control multiple drones at once, making the system efficient and cost-effective.

Sowore explained that relatively inexpensive drones could significantly improve Nigeria’s internal security if deployed strategically across states.

According to him, even low-cost drones can cover several kilometres within minutes, making them useful for tracking kidnappers and criminal gangs operating in forests.

“If I hear that kidnappers are operating in the bush, I can deploy drones immediately to track them until the police conduct their operation,” he said.

He noted that many forests used by criminals are not extensive and can be effectively monitored using drones operated by a small team.

Sowore cited international conflicts, including tensions between Israel and Iran, to argue that traditional air forces are gradually becoming less relevant.

“The Air Force is on its way to retirement. You can stay in your country, protect your airspace and still strike effectively with drones,” he said.

According to him, countries can now control airspace and neutralise threats remotely without deploying manned aircraft.

Sowore explains why he rejected N800,000 from Abiola

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoyele Sowore recently recounted his only meeting with Chief MKO Abiola, revealing why he refused an offer of N800,000.

Sowore shared how, at just 21, he questioned Abiola’s readiness to risk everything for Nigeria’s democracy.

A famous photograph of Sowore with Abiola, taken during this visit, resurfaced in 2018, capturing a moment that Sowore describes as a defining experience.

Source: Legit.ng