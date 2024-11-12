Omoyele Sowore recently recounted his only meeting with Chief MKO Abiola, revealing why he refused an offer of N800,000

Speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast, Sowore shared how, at just 21, he questioned Abiola’s readiness to risk everything for Nigeria’s democracy

A famous photograph of Sowore with Abiola, taken during this visit, resurfaced in 2018, capturing a moment that Sowore describes as a defining experience

Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 election, recently opened up about a remarkable experience he had with the late Chief MKO Abiola.

Abiola is widely regarded as the rightful winner of Nigeria's June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Sowore Finally Opens Up on Why He Rejected N800,000

The former presidential candidate, while speaking at the Honest Bunch podcast, released by Glitch Africa Studios, Sowore shared how, at age 21, he led a delegation from the University of Lagos Student Union to visit Abiola following the election's annulment.

Sowore speaks on why he rejected 800k from Abiola

In their only meeting, Abiola offered Sowore N800,000 as "transportation" for the student leaders.

To Abiola's surprise, Sowore refused the money, believing it would undermine the genuine nature of their visit.

"I told him, ‘Chief, forget the transportation; how can N800,000 cover transport from UNILAG to here?’ We didn’t come for money but for assurance," Sowore explained.

Sowore's biggest question to Abiola

During the visit, Sowore challenged Abiola’s commitment to the fight for democracy, asking him,

“Are you ready for this battle? Are you ready to die for Nigerians?” Sowore recalled how Abiola responded in the affirmative, a moment that Sowore says revealed Abiola’s resolve.

He also observed politicians nearby who, in Sowore's words, “were there for Abiola’s money and would later betray him.”

Sowore speaks of his famous photograph with Abiola

As they were leaving, a memorable photo of Abiola and Sowore was taken by photographer Tunji Oyelero, a picture that went viral years later.

Sowore discovered this image only in 2018.

Reflecting on the encounter, he said,

“That meeting changed my outlook on the political class in Nigeria and what it takes to truly fight for the people.”

“This was a meeting of immense significance for me, a moment that left an indelible mark."

