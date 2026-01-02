One passenger was killed and 87 others were injured when an overloaded trailer overturned at the Potiskum entrance roundabout in Yobe State

A fatal road crash involving a trailer on the Potiskum Azare highway in Yobe state has left one person dead and at least 87 others injured, authorities and witnesses confirmed on Wednesday, December 31.

The incident occurred around 2 pm at the Potiskum entrance roundabout in Potiskum Local Government Area. The trailer, which was transporting passengers to the popular Potiskum Cattle Market, reportedly lost balance while approaching the roundabout and overturned.

Survivors said the vehicle was heavily loaded, carrying nearly 100 people who were travelling from Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State to attend the livestock market, Daily Trust reported.

Survivors recount chaotic moments

One of the injured passengers, Amir Dauda, narrated how the crash happened while receiving treatment at the hospital.

He said:

“We were coming from Azare to the Potiskum Cattle Market. As we got close to the roundabout, the driver tried to maneuver, and suddenly the vehicle tumbled and fell. People were shouting and many of us were thrown on top of one another.”

The impact of the crash caused panic at the scene, with passersby and traders rushing to assist victims before emergency responders arrived. Several passengers sustained fractures and other serious injuries, according to hospital sources.

Hospital overwhelmed by casualties

A visit to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Potiskum Specialist Hospital revealed the scale of the situation. Many of the injured were seen receiving treatment on the floor due to limited bed space and the high number of casualties brought in within a short time.

The spokesperson of the Yobe State Police Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the accident and the casualty figures. He said security personnel and emergency workers were deployed to manage the scene and ensure the injured received prompt medical attention.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, while authorities have cautioned drivers against overloading vehicles, especially those used to convey passengers to markets.

