Kano, Kano - Abdulmalik Tanko, the suspected killer of Hanifa Abubakar, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a Kano state high court on Thursday, July 28.

Vanguard reported that Tanko was the proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School. He was the prime suspect who masterminded the kidnapping and killing of the 5-year-old schoolgirl, Hanifa.

Justice Usman Na’abba, who was the presiding judge, gave the order while delivering his judgement on Thursday.

Tanko gets another 5 years imprisonment

The presiding judge also sentenced Tanko to 5 years imprisonment for 4 other count charges level against him.

Tanko and his accomplices, Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Jibrin, were arraigned before the court by the Kano government on 5 count charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, confinement and culpable homicide punishable under sections 97, 247, and 277 of the penal code.

Na’abba also sentenced the second defendant, Hashim Ishyaku, to death by hanging and 4 years imprisonment, 2 years each for conspiracy and concealment.

