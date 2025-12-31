Civil society coalition demands transparency from Abdulaziz Yari regarding public resource management during his governorship

CPAA urges release of Yari’s asset declarations to reassure citizens about public accountability standards

Public calls for oversight agencies to investigate Yari’s appointment amid pressing developmental challenges in Zamfara

A civil society coalition has called on Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara State, to provide a full account of his stewardship of public resources during his tenure, following his appointment as chairman of the board of Geregu Power Plc.

The Coalition for Public Asset Accountability (CPAA) said Yari’s elevation to a major corporate leadership role has reignited public interest in unresolved questions surrounding governance, asset management, and financial transparency during his eight years in office.

Former Zamfara Governor Under Scrutiny Over Geregu Power Role

Source: Facebook

“The appointment of Senator Abdulaziz Yari to a strategic position in the power sector has understandably reignited conversations about public accountability. These are not discussions that can be ignored, especially where they concern the management of state resources during his years in office,” said Comrade Olumide Adebanjo, president of CPAA.

CSO: Transparency is crucial in private sector roles

CPAA emphasised that it is not challenging Yari’s right to hold private sector positions but insisted that transparency is essential when former public officials assume influential economic roles.

“Our position is clear: anyone who has held high public office owes citizens a duty of openness. Where questions linger regarding public funds or assets, the most responsible course is full disclosure and, if necessary, restitution,” Adebanjo said.

The coalition specifically urged the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to release Yari’s asset declarations from when he assumed office in 2011 and upon leaving in 2019.

“Asset declaration is not punitive; it is a measure of transparency that reassures citizens that our public institutions work as intended,” Adebanjo added.

CSO: Accountability vital amid development challenges

CPAA noted that Zamfara state continues to face significant development challenges, making accountability for past governance especially critical.

“Zamfara communities are still grappling with insecurity, weak infrastructure, and poverty. In such circumstances, lingering doubts about the management of public resources cannot simply be ignored,” the statement said.

The coalition also highlighted that the scale of the corporate transaction preceding Yari’s appointment at Geregu Power Plc has intensified public scrutiny.

“When former governors move into sectors crucial to national development, such as energy and power, the standards of accountability must be even higher. This is about institutional integrity and public confidence, not personal attacks,” the group said.

Call for professional handling by oversight bodies

CPAA urged oversight agencies, including the CCB and anti-corruption institutions, to investigate the matter professionally and without political bias.

“Addressing these concerns openly will strengthen democratic norms and rebuild trust between citizens and those who wield power, past or present,” the coalition added.

The intervention reflects a broader public demand for transparency, responsible leadership, and the closure of accountability gaps between public office and private influence.

Source: Legit.ng