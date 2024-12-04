Six travellers died, and eight were injured after bandits planted explosives on the Dansadau-Gusau road in Zamfara

The explosion destroyed a Volkswagen Golf 3 vehicle near Mai Lamba axis, according to eyewitness Abdullahi Dansadau

The military deployed an explosives team, assuring swift action and urging public vigilance

Dansadau-Gusau, Zamfara state - At least six travellers lost their lives, and eight others sustained injuries after bandits planted explosives along the Dansadau-Gusau road in Zamfara State on Wednesday, December 4.

The incident occurred near the Mai Lamba axis in Maru Local Government Area.

Eyewitness Abdullahi Dansadau recounted the horrifying moment when a Volkswagen Golf 3 vehicle triggered the explosive, The Punch reported.

“It was this morning; the vehicle stepped on the bomb and exploded. We have six dead bodies here now, and eight others sustained injuries. The vehicle was destroyed completely,” he said.

Military responds with assurance

The Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansar Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement to Channels Television.

He expressed condolences and assured residents of swift action.

“We acknowledge the reports regarding the suspected bandits planting explosives along the Dansadau-Gusau road, which unfortunately led to some destruction. The safety and security of our citizens are of paramount importance,” Abdullahi stated.

He added that troops are actively working to prevent further attacks and that an Explosives Ordnance Disposal team has been deployed to the area to detect and dispose of any remaining explosives.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities,” he said.

