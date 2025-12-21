Twelve Christians were brutally murdered by terrorists in a mining site attack in Plateau State Nigeria

Pastor Ezekiel Dachomo released the names and ages of the victims, confirming the December 16, 2025 tragedy

The killings in Barkin Ladi Local Government reignited concerns over persistent violence and insecurity in the region

A pastor, Ezekiel Dachomo, released a list of 12 Christians who were gruesomely murdered by terrorists in an attack on a mining site at Atoso Fan District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident took place on December 16, 2025. Pastor Dachomo confirmed the killings and shared the names and ages of the victims.

The victims were identified as:

- Joseph Jacob Dung – 45 years

- Luka Gambo Fom – 34 years

- Alex Sunday Pulle – 35 years

- Israel Samson – 25 years

- Chuwang Job – 37 years

- Albert Dung Chollom – 34 years

- Davou Rwang – 50 years

- Peter Silas – 33 years

- Weng Yohanna – 15 years

- Yunisent Samuel – 17 years

- Bullus Pam Bot – 38 years

- Dung Yakubu Dung – 30 years

Plateau state security concerns

The attack highlighted ongoing security challenges in Plateau State, where communities have repeatedly faced violent assaults. Local leaders said the killings at the mining site reflected a disturbing trend of targeted violence against Christian residents.

Pastor Dachomo urged authorities to act swiftly, stressing that families of the victims deserved justice. He said the community remained in mourning and called for stronger protection for vulnerable areas in Barkin Ladi.

Insecurity in Nigeria

Nigeria has continued to grapple with widespread insecurity, marked by violent attacks, kidnappings, and communal clashes across several regions.

Insecurity in Nigeria remained one of the country’s most pressing challenges in 2025. Reports showed that in the first six weeks of the year alone, more than 800 lives were lost to violence, including soldiers, police officers, and civilians.

The north-east, particularly Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, continued to suffer from the Boko Haram insurgency, which displaced thousands and destroyed livelihoods. Meanwhile, mass killings in Benue State in June claimed at least 218 lives and forced nearly 4,800 people, mostly women and children, to flee their homes.

Experts noted that insecurity was not only driven by armed groups but also sustained by financial systems. Large cash transactions were linked to ransom payments, illicit arms purchases, and logistics for criminal gangs.

Some Nigerians lamented that insecurity, combined with inflation and poor wages, had created the worst survival crisis in the nation’s history, leaving citizens struggling to afford basic needs.

The Federal Government urged unity and cooperation, stressing that Nigerians must confront insurgency and violence together rather than through division. Despite these appeals, insecurity remained a defining issue, threatening stability and development nationwide.

