The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians about the circulation of fake Kiss C0ndoms in major markets across the country.

The warning comes as authorities intensify efforts to safeguard public health and prevent the distribution of falsified medical products.

NAFDAC alerts the public about dangerous counterfeit popular condoms across Nigeria.

The warning, contained in a statement shared via X, on Tuesday, December 30, followed reports from MAH-DKT International Nigeria, a leading non-governmental organisation focused on contraceptive social marketing.

The NGO provides safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV/AIDS prevention.

Markets affected by fake c0ndoms

According to NAFDAC, the counterfeit Kiss C0ndoms have been found in Onitsha Market, Idumota Market, Trade Fair Market, and several markets in Kano, Abuja, Uyo, Gombe, Enugu, and other locations.

Kiss C0ndoms, a male latex c0ndom brand, are widely used to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, gonorrhoea, and syphilis.

How to spot fake Kiss c0ndoms

NAFDAC identified three key differences between genuine and fake Kiss C0ndoms:

1. Genuine packs include instructions, manufacturer address, storage and caution information, and a clear image of the c0ndom. Fake packs have darker boxes, incorrect addresses, missing medical device details, and no caution information.

2. Original c0ndoms are light red with “Kiss” closely written on six lines; fakes are darker, loosely printed with only five lines, and have longer strips.

3. Authentic c0ndoms have a larger teat end and proper lubrication. Counterfeit versions are thinner, oval-shaped, and less lubricated, increasing the risk of breakage or failure.

Health risks of using counterfeit c0ndoms

NAFDAC warned that using fake c0ndoms could lead to serious health risks, including breakage, infections, allergic reactions, and ineffective protection against pregnancy and STIs.

“Consumers must only use genuine, quality-assured c0ndoms from licensed suppliers,” the agency advised.

Call for vigilance from distributors and healthcare professionals

All NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been instructed to remove fake Kiss C0ndoms from markets and ensure strict surveillance.

NAFDAC cautions Nigerians as unsafe counterfeit popular condoms spread in markets.

Distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and consumers are urged to verify the authenticity of medical products before purchase.

Dr. Faisal Shuaib, NAFDAC Director-General, emphasised the importance of public vigilance:

"We urge everyone to exercise caution and report any suspicion of substandard or falsified products. Your safety depends on using authentic, regulated medical devices.”

How to report suspicious products

Consumers and healthcare professionals can report suspicious products to NAFDAC via phone at 0800-162-3322, email at sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng, or through the agency’s E-reporting platforms and Med-Safety app, available on Android and iOS.

