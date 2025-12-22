NAFDAC has strongly alerted Nigerians over an unsafe Indomie noodles product, which is being recalled in another country

The regulator said the Indomie Noodles Vegetable variant has been linked to serious safety concerns

The agency warned Nigerians not to consume the product, citing the presence of undeclared allergens that could pose health risks

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Anxiety has spread across Nigeria following a public alert issued by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) over the recall of Indomie Noodles, Vegetable Flavour, linked to serious food safety concerns.

The agency warned Nigerians not to consume the affected product, citing the presence of undeclared allergens that could pose significant health risks.

NAFDAC warns Nigerians against consuming Indomie Vegetable Credit: JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

Undeclared allergens raise health risks

In a statement tagged Public Alert No. 041/2025, NAFDAC explained that the recall was triggered by information received from France’s food safety authority, Rappel Conso.

The agency said:

"This recall is due to the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs, which may pose a significant health risk to consumers with allergies or intolerances."

The French regulator flagged the product after discovering that it contains milk and eggs, which were not declared on the product’s label.

According to NAFDAC, the presence of undeclared milk and eggs could lead to severe allergic reactions, especially among people with food allergies or intolerances.

Such reactions, the agency noted, could be life-threatening if consumers are unaware of the ingredients.

The recall applies to all batches of Indomie Noodles, Vegetable Flavour, with a best-before date of February 6, 2026. NAFDAC added that the country of origin of the recalled product was not specified in the notice issued by the French authority.

Popular staple under scrutiny

Indomie noodles are among the most widely consumed instant foods in Nigeria, valued for their affordability, ease of preparation and popularity, particularly among children and young adults.

This widespread consumption has heightened public concern, even as regulators insist that the official risk of the product entering Nigeria remains low.

According to a report by Punch, the Federal Government currently maintains a ban on the importation of noodles into the country.

However, NAFDAC stressed that the ban does not eliminate the possibility of the recalled product circulating locally through illegal channels.

Vigilance against illegal entry

NAFDAC warned that the affected noodles could still reach Nigeria through online shopping platforms or international travel. In response, the agency said it has stepped up vigilance actions to prevent the entry or circulation of the implicated product.

Zonal directors and state coordinators have been instructed to intensify surveillance nationwide and immediately remove the product from circulation if found in any market or distribution point.

Distributors, retailers and consumers were also advised to remain cautious across the supply chain and avoid selling, buying or consuming the recalled Indomie noodles.

Advisory to consumers and retailers

NAFDAC urged consumers who may come across the product to discard it immediately and refrain from consumption.

The agency encouraged Nigerians to report any suspected sale of the recalled flavour to the nearest NAFDAC office or via its toll-free line, 0800-162-3322.

Members of the public were also asked to report any adverse reactions linked to the product as part of efforts to protect public health.

Nigerians react to Indomie product ban online

The alert has sparked widespread reactions on social media platforms such as X and Instagram.

Many Nigerians questioned how the recalled product could still pose a threat despite the importation ban, while others expressed concern for children, who are among the highest consumers of instant noodles.

NAFDAC combs Nigerian market in search of unsafe Indomie Noodles. Credit: NAFDAC

Source: Twitter

Some users called for stricter border controls, routine market inspections and tighter monitoring of online marketplaces.

An Instagram user, Veeyoni_Detox, shared concerns about artificial ingredients in noodles, reflecting broader public fears about food safety and regulatory enforcement.

The incident has once again brought food safety, consumer protection and regulatory vigilance into sharp national focus.

NAFDAC clarifies alert on NIVEA products

Earlier, NAFDAC clarified that Nigeria's NIVEA Black & While Invisible roll-on deodorant does not contain harmful chemicals.

In an update, the agency notified Nigerian users of the product’s recall, saying it investigated the product and found out that it contains no harmful chemicals.

On October 31, the agency alerted Nigerian consumers to the product’s recall by the European Union’s rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products (RAPEX) in Brussels.

NAFDAC issues public alert over fake BETACLOX Antibiotic

Legit.ng earlier reported that NAFDAC issued Public Alert No. 37/2025, warning Nigerians about a suspected substandard and falsified (SF) pharmaceutical product circulating in the country’s drug supply chain.

The product in question, BETACLOX —a combination of ampicillin and cloxacillin— has been found to contain fraudulent registration details and originates from an unverified source.

According to NAFDAC, the SF BETACLOX was first procured from Gambori Market in Maiduguri metropolis, Borno State, by a distributor based in Kano.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng