Ebonyi Town Union leader has spoken on the challenges facing youth in Anambra and their prospects

Concerns have long been heightened over the reputation and well-being of Ebonyi indigenes in diaspora communities

Questions about union leadership and the behaviour of Ebonyi youth in Anambra also drew attention

The President General of Ebonyi Town Union Association in Anambra state, Ambassador Moses Igwe, has blamed illicit behaviours associated with Ebonyi indigenes on the lackadaisical attitudes of successive governments towards the welfare of the people, especially indigenes in diaspora.

Ebonyi PG shares how govt can help youth in Anambra escape idleness and illicit behaviours. Photo: Solomon, Getty/NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Original

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, December 25, in Onitsha, the PG stated that his leadership is disposed to partnering with the Ebonyi state government under Governor Ogbonna Nwifuru, to train Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra on skills that will improve their lives and well-being, to sway their minds from illicit behaviours.

He said, "Ebonyi indigenes are found in every state all over the country. But in Anambra, Ebonyi, indigenes constitute the highest number of residents besides the indigenous people."

"Regretfully, our people in Anambra are being associated with illicit behaviours. Our people are found in demeaning jobs like hawking, barrow pushing, motor pack touting, etc, and they're being associated with criminal activities that bring disrepute to Ebonyi state."

"I plead with our amiable governor to look into the activities of our people in diaspora, especially those in Anambra, where we have the majority of diaspora residents. My leadership is open and disposed to partner with the government of Your Excellency by organising training that will improve their lives and well-being."

"Skills acquisition is not only learning how to make snacks. The Government of Ebonyi state could partner with my leadership to train our people in Anambra on tailoring, cassava processing, auto mechanics, block moulding and building, etc. After the training, they'll be provided with capital to set up their own businesses."

"This will keep their spirits and bodies busy, sway their minds from evil, and ultimately end insults and disrepute associated with our people because of idleness and the kind of jobs they do and their lifestyles. Our people need to be taught how to catch fish, not to be given mere fish."

Ebonyi union leader warns against division

Since the government cannot be left to do everything alone, the PG also extended a hand of partnership to spirited Ebonyians and corporate organisations, asking them to partner with the leadership of Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra to improve the quality of life of Ebonyi people in the state.

Ambassador Moses Igwe proposes skills training to curb bad behaviour among Ebonyi diaspora youth: Photo: Majority World / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The President General, however, issued a stern warning to some individuals trying to bring division within the association by laying claims to the leadership of the Ebonyi Town Union Association, asking them to steer clear.

"I am aware that in leadership, there must be an opposition. We've been suffering over the past 15 years to build a viable platform for Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra. Since then, we've been struggling, facing certain challenges - but the most striking is the idea of some individuals creating a parallel association, trying to bring division amongst us. Therefore, I urge the person or persons responsible for this to steer clear and desist," he warned.

On his New Year message to his people, Ambassador Igwe warned Ebonyi indegens in diaspora, especially those in Anambra State to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they are, stay way from drugs, desist from criminal activities like kidnapping, armed robbery, and disgraceful behaviours like begging; as well as such other activities that bring shame, disgrace and disrepute to Ebonyi as a people.

