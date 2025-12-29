A federal road in Ilorin was blocked with wedding tents, leaving residents and motorists frustrated

Ilorin residents have once again been thrown into chaos after a major federal road connecting Kwara and Oyo states was blocked on Friday, December 26, due to a wedding ceremony hosted by former Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe for his son.

The road, which links several communities including Oja-Oba, Omoda, Alore, Oloje, Ogidi, and Okolowo, was reportedly filled with large tents for the walīmat an-nikāḥ (Islamic marriage), leaving motorists stranded for hours and sparking widespread public anger.

Residents condemned the recurring trend, saying it has become a common practice among influential people in Ilorin to block public roads whenever they host high-profile events.

Saheed Osioyemi, who expressed his frustration, wrote:

“I know a government will come that won't give a d@mn about what people will say in curbing the idea of pitching tents on the main road for events in Ilorin. I pray for it earnestly. The act needs to stop. It's disturbing. At will, without minding what others feel or how the act will affect them, they will fill the road with tents. Sadly, the security officers will also be there, directing cars to take another route.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mashood Abiola said,

“We are still lagging behind. Why block a public road because of an event? Try this in Lagos and get arrested. It’s a shame that people in Ilorin think the rules don’t apply to them.”

Alhassan Ahmed added:

“The law should be strengthened to prevent such in the future. A good and spacious place should be used next time. It’s unfair to the public who use these roads daily. These influential people think their wealth and status give them the right to inconvenience ordinary citizens.”

Another resident, Fatima Lawal, lamented:

“This is not the first time we have experienced this. Every time there is a wedding or a naming ceremony by the rich and powerful, roads are blocked. It has become a habit, and it’s getting worse. The government needs to step in to enforce traffic laws.”

Many motorists shared similar frustrations, highlighting that such acts disrupt daily commuting, affect businesses, and pose safety risks in emergencies.

“We spent hours stuck in traffic because some people wanted to celebrate in style on a public highway,” said Tijani Bello, a commuter.

Motorists fume as a wedding hosted by an ex-senator disrupts movement on a major federal road in Ilorin. Photo: Atanda

The repeated incidents have intensified calls from residents for stricter traffic enforcement, proper regulation, and penalties to prevent influential individuals from monopolising public roads for private celebrations.

Citizens insist that spacious venues, rather than federal roads, should be used for such events to ensure public safety and convenience.

Bride cancels wedding days before ceremony

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian bride called off her white wedding, scheduled for April 22, 2025, after her friend shared that she claimed her mother had lined up a man living abroad for her instead.

The decision was shared on Facebook by a friend of the groom, who stated that the couple had completed traditional rites, but the bride allegedly chose to abandon the planned ceremony for the supposed overseas suitor.

Many social media users reacted, saying there might be more to the story than the alleged reason, with some urging both sides to share full explanations as the cancellation sparked mixed emotions online.

