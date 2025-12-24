The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has commented on the ongoing power outage across the country

Adelabu explained the reason for the recent decline in electricity supply in homes, offices, and industrial areas

He said the temporary shortfall in power generation will be resolved and the power supply restored to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the recent decline in electricity supply was caused by a temporary shortfall in power generation.

Adelabu said the situation is expected to be resolved within the next 24 to 48 hours, and electricity supply will be rapidly restored to Nigerians.

He stressed the urgency of restoring gas supply and ramping up energy generation given the increased electricity demand during the Yuletide season.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Adelabu made this known during a meeting held on Tuesday, during a meeting with key power sector stakeholders.

Others include NISO, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Ministry of Power, Power Generation Companies (GENCOs), and Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

The drop in power supply followed an explosion on the Escravos-Lagos Gas Pipeline (ELP), compounded by acts of vandalism on critical gas infrastructure, which disrupted gas supply to several thermal power plants across the country.

The stakeholders confirmed during the meeting that repairs to the vandalised pipelines would be completed within 24 to 48 hours, enabling the resumption of gas supply.

The Minister subsequently directed all relevant agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure the timeline is strictly adhered to.

Similarly, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) sincerely regrets the inconvenience that intermittent supply and extended outage have caused residents of Oyo, Kwara, Ogun, Ibadan, and Osun states.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via its X handle @IBEDC_NG on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

“This situation is due to a reduction in load allocation from the national grid, which has limited the electricity available for distribution within our franchise. IBEDC is actively engaging the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigeria Independent System Operator (NISO) to improve supply stability. In the interim, available load is being strategically allocated and equitably distributed across feeders and service bands to ensure fairness and operational efficiency.”

Aba plunged into darkness

Recall that Aba, the commercial and industrial centre of the South East, was thrown into darkness after 60 days of uninterrupted power.

The development came as Geometric Power, Nigeria’s first integrated power company, reported gas shortages.

Residents say the sudden outage has disrupted business and commercial activities in the areas served by Aba Power.

Reason for drop in power supply nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that the national grid platform confirmed a sharp drop in electricity supply across the country.

Generation companies were reported to be struggling with gas shortages that limited their output.

The disruption raised concerns about the stability of the power supply for homes and businesses nationwide.

