Fuel marketers across Nigeria are raising alarm over falling petrol sales following the nationwide rollout of Dangote Refinery’s Premium Motor Spirit at a reduced pump price of N739 per litre.

The price adjustment, now reflected at MRS filling stations nationwide, has reshaped consumer behaviour and intensified competition in the downstream market.

MRS stations adjust prices, others hold back

Marketers who spoke in separate interviews said the sharp price difference was driving customers away from stations selling above the new benchmark, leaving many outlets struggling to move volumes and recover costs tied to older, higher-priced stock.

Investigations across Lagos showed that MRS filling stations, the lead retail partner of Dangote Refinery, had fully adjusted their pumps to the new N739 per litre price.

As of 10 am yesterday, stations in Kodesho, Ikeja, Alapere, Iju Road and Abule Egba had updated prices and were recording heavy traffic.

In contrast, most major and independent marketers were still selling petrol at prices exceeding N825 per litre.

According to a report by Daily Sun, along the Ikorodu Road axis, several stations operated by major marketers appeared idle, with attendants seen waiting for customers.

A similar scene played out along the Apapa to Mile corridor, where low patronage contrasted sharply with long queues at nearby MRS outlets, worsening traffic congestion.

Marketers cry out over financial pressure

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, Billy Gillis-Harry, warned that frequent and sudden price changes were financially hurting petroleum marketers.

He said many retailers were exposed to losses due to existing inventory purchased at higher prices.

According to him, the pace of the adjustments suggested little concern for the financial strain on operators in the retail segment, many of whom rely on thin margins to stay afloat.

Dangote Refinery defends price cut

In a statement, Dangote Petroleum Refinery said the reduction to N739 per litre marked a major milestone in its drive to deliver affordable fuel and stabilise Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The refinery said the pricing would be implemented across more than 2,000 MRS stations nationwide to ensure consumers everywhere benefit.

The company commended marketers who had already reflected the new price and urged others to align with the initiative in the interest of national economic recovery.

It described the move as a patriotic response to the pressures facing households and businesses.

Festive season supply shift

Traditionally, the festive season comes with fuel scarcity and price spikes. This year, the refinery’s intervention has altered that pattern.

Backed by a guaranteed daily supply of 50 million litres, the rollout is reshaping supply dynamics during a period usually marked by uncertainty.

By refining locally at scale, Nigeria is reducing exposure to global price volatility, conserving foreign exchange, supporting the naira and strengthening energy security.

The steady supply and sustained price cut are already easing costs for transport operators, businesses and households.

Warning against artificial scarcity

Dangote Refinery also warned against attempts to create artificial scarcity in response to the price reduction, calling on regulatory authorities to act decisively.

It urged Nigerians to avoid buying fuel at inflated prices when cheaper, locally refined options are available.

Consumers were advised to report any MRS station selling above N739 per litre through the dedicated hotline, reinforcing the refinery’s stance that the benefits of the price cut should reach Nigerians without distortion.

Buyers rush Dangote Refinery, abandon private depots

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery is reshaping Nigeria’s downstream fuel market after recording a dramatic surge in petrol evacuations, with daily gantry loading now exceeding 2,000 trucks.

The spike comes as fuel marketers increasingly abandon private depots and redirect supplies to the Lekki-based mega refinery, drawn by aggressive pricing and more flexible commercial terms.

Industry operators describe the development as a turning point that has altered long-standing supply routes and intensified competition across the petrol value chain.

