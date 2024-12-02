Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has made the single largest asset recovery since its inception in 2003.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie gave a ruling on a final forfeiture of an estate, resting on Plot 109 Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The Abuja estate measures 150,500 square metres and contains 753 Units of duplexes Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The estate measures 150,500 square metres and contains 753 Units of duplexes and other apartments.

Onwuegbuzie gave the judgment on Monday, December 2, 2024, forfeiting the property to the federal government.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC on Monday, December 2.

According to the statement, the estate belongs to a former top brass of the government.

The anti-graft agency explained that it pursued the case to ensure that the corrupt and fraudulent do not enjoy the proceeds of their unlawful activities.

The EFCC said the Commission is investigating the government official who fraudulently built the estate.

Justice Onwuegbuzie held that the respondent has not shown cause as to why he should not lose the property, “which has been reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities, the property is hereby finally forfeited to the federal government.”

Court remands Yahaya Bello in EFCC custody

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Justice Maryann Anenih of an FCT High Court sitting at Maitama remanded the immediate past Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in the EFCC custody.

Anenih also remanded Bello’s two co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

The judge ordered that Bello should remain with the EFCC till December 10, when the court will rule on his application for bail.

