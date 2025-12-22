Federal University of Education dismantles syndicate forging fake academic results and certificates

Undercover operations lead to arrests and convictions of two suspects involved in the forgery

University urges verification of certificates to protect its integrity and combat educational fraud

The management of the Federal University of Education (FUE), Pankshin, Plateau State, has uncovered and dismantled a syndicate involved in forging, altering and issuing fake academic results and certificates linked to the institution.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jere Ndazhaga, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists in Jos.

Fake results linked to defunct college uncovered

Professor Ndazhaga said the university uncovered what he described as a disturbing and unacceptable operation involving forged documents purportedly issued by the defunct Federal College of Education, Pankshin.

“The university recently uncovered a nefarious activity by a syndicate specialising in forging, faking and issuing documents allegedly from our institution,” he said.

Suspicious certificate raised red flags

The Acting Vice-Chancellor explained that the case came to light when an individual submitted a suspicious certificate at the Examinations and Records Section, claiming the result had not been uploaded to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal.

Due to the vigilance and professionalism of staff on duty, inconsistencies were immediately detected.

“The alertness and high level of sensitivity of our staff helped in identifying the irregularities at an early stage,” Ndazhaga noted.

Case escalated to security agencies

Following initial findings, the matter was escalated to the University Security Unit and later reported to the Divisional Police Office in Pankshin for further investigation.

“Based on credible intelligence that criminal elements were producing fake results and certificates bearing the name of the university, the case was formally reported to the State Intelligence Department,” the Acting Vice-Chancellor said.

Undercover operation leads to arrests

Professor Ndazhaga disclosed that undercover security operations led to the arrest of Mr Friday Tunkyes of Mikang Local Government Area.

“This arrest further resulted in the apprehension of another suspect, Mr Harvey Obed Ringsum of Mangu Local Government Area,” he said.

He added that security operatives recovered several forged certificates of different academic qualifications, as well as an official embossing stamp of the institution, from the suspects.

Court convicts suspects, sentences them to prison

According to the Acting Vice-Chancellor, the Nigeria Police Force diligently prosecuted the case, leading to the conviction of the two suspects by a competent court of law.

“Following investigations, arraignment and due legal process, the suspects were found guilty and sentenced to one and a half years’ imprisonment each,” he said.

“They are currently serving their sentences at a Correctional Centre. This action is meant to serve as a strong deterrent to others who may contemplate similar criminal acts.”

University urges certificate verification

Professor Ndazhaga said the university decided to make the incident public to safeguard its integrity and reputation.

“We strongly advise all public and private organisations, institutions and employers, both within and outside Nigeria, to always verify the authenticity of certificates claimed to have been issued by our university,” he warned.

Zero tolerance for acts that undermine education

The Acting Vice-Chancellor reiterated that the institution would not tolerate any action capable of tarnishing its image or undermining the value of education.

“As a growing institution, we are committed to becoming a top-tier centre of academic excellence, dedicated to producing innovators, problem-solvers and responsible citizens, not purveyors of crime,” he said.

He also called on members of the public to support the university by reporting any suspicious activities that threaten the sanctity of the education system.

Source: Legit.ng