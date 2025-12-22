US President Donald Trump ordered the recall of Richard Mills, the United States ambassador to Nigeria , as part of a sweeping reshuffle of diplomatic postings worldwide

US President Donald Trump has ordered the recall of Richard Mills, the United States ambassador to Nigeria, in what officials described as part of a sweeping reshuffle of diplomatic postings worldwide. Reports indicated that Africa was the most affected continent in this move.

Here are key things to know about Ambassador Mills:

Richard Mills recalled as US ambassador to Nigeria amid Trump’s global diplomatic reshuffle. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Ambassador to Nigeria confirmed in 2024

Richard M. Mills, Jr. was confirmed as the US ambassador to Nigeria on May 2, 2024. His posting was part of Washington’s wider diplomatic strategy in Africa before the sudden recall.

Career foreign service officer

Ambassador Mills was a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, holding the rank of Minister-Counsellor. He most recently served as Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations. Mills had a long diplomatic career. He previously served as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim, at the US Embassy in Canada, as US Ambassador to Armenia between 2015 and 2018, Deputy Chief of Mission in Beirut, Lebanon from 2012 to 2014, and Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim, in Malta from 2010 to 2012.

Joined the US foreign service in 1988

Mills entered the US Foreign Service in 1988. His assignments included Senior Democracy Advisor at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Political Counsellor at the US Embassy in London, and Attache for Energy Issues at the US Embassy in Riyadh.

Academic and legal background

Before joining the Foreign Service, Mills worked as an Associate Attorney with Duncan, Allen and Mitchell in Washington, D.C. between 1984 and 1987. Mills earned a B.A. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University in 1981, a J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law in 1984, and an M.S. in National Security Policy from the National Defense University in 2005.

Awards, recognition, language

He was nominated for the State Department’s Deputy Chief of Mission of the Year Award in 2012. Over his career, he received nine Superior Honor Awards from the Department of State. Mills spoke French and conversational Russian, skills that supported his diplomatic work across different regions.

Family life

His spouse, Leigh Carter, was also a career diplomat. She retired in 2010 after a 25-year career in the US Foreign Service. This recall marked a significant change in US diplomatic presence in Nigeria, with observers noting that Mills’ extensive experience across multiple regions highlighted the scale of the reshuffle.

US ambassador to Nigeria Richard Mills, a career Foreign Service officer, was recalled in major Africa-focused reshuffle. Photo credit: USinEmbassy/x

Source: Twitter

