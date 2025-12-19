Lagos police uncovered and dismantled a staged kidnapping scheme that initially sparked public anxiety after a distress video went viral

Investigations revealed that the alleged victim conspired with four accomplices to extort ransom from his own mother

Police operatives traced the ransom payment through a POS transaction, leading to the arrest of all five suspects

Lagos state police command has uncovered and dismantled a staged kidnapping scheme that briefly unsettled residents after a distress video of a schoolboy circulated widely online.

Five suspects linked to the plot were arrested and detained following days of discreet investigation by the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad.

In a post on its official X page, authorities said the case first came to police attention on November 26, 2025, when a missing person report was filed at the Ago Palace Division.

Public concern grew after a video surfaced showing a young boy begging for his life inside what appeared to be a kidnappers’ hideout. Detectives later established that the episode was fabricated and carefully planned by the supposed victim with the help of close friends.

Plot built around family funds

Police findings showed that the alleged victim, Victor Aligwo, worked with four associates to simulate the abduction.

The group used a room belonging to one of the suspects, Umeh Victor, as the location for the recording. The intention was to deceive Aligwo’s mother into believing her son had been taken by criminals.

Investigators said the plan targeted the family because the boy’s mother had recently received N4 million from a contribution. The suspects believed the funds made her vulnerable to ransom demands.

To make the story convincing, they recorded a video of Aligwo pleading for help and circulated it to trigger fear and urgency within the family.

Arrests across Lagos locations

Following intelligence-led surveillance, police operatives tracked the suspects to different parts of Lagos. Arrests were made on December 17 and 18 at the Volkswagen Roundabout and within the Ago Palace area.

Those in custody are Kosiko Patrick, 17, Victor Aligwo, 15, David Odudu, 19, Anyabike Kingsley, 20, and Umeh Victor, 19.

Further inquiries revealed that a ransom of N1.7 million was paid by the boy’s mother in an effort to secure his release. The money was transferred through a Point of Sale terminal and later shared among the group.

Police traced the transaction trail, which led directly to the suspects and sealed the case against them.

Police reassure residents

The Lagos state Police Command said investigations are continuing and that all five suspects will be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh warned criminal elements to stay away from the state, noting that the command will continue to act decisively to protect lives and property.

Authorities clarified that the incident was not a genuine kidnapping and urged residents to remain calm.

Members of the public were advised to go about their lawful activities and to report suspicious movements promptly through the command’s emergency numbers.

