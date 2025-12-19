The 11 Nigerian Air Force personnel and their aircraft have reportedly left Bobo-Dioulasso in Burkina Faso, as they were released after spending 10 days in detention.

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the development in a statement on his social media page on Friday, December 19.

Detained Nigerian soldiers in Burkina Faso have moved to Ghana en route to Portugal Photo Credit: @YusufTuggar

Source: Twitter

The minister disclosed that the aircraft would fly to Ghana before it en route to Portugal. His statement reads in part:

"Following my engagement in Burkina Faso, the pilots and crew of NAF C-130 (913) have been formally cleared to depart and are currently en route to Portugal via Accra."

The military personnel have been detained following an unscheduled landing of the aircraft in Bobo-Dioulasso on December 8 because of a technical issue after it departed Lagos en route to Portugal.

The minister's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

See the minister's full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng