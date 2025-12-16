CREDICORP has unveiled a new programme that will seek to empower 10,000 women who are in transportation business

The programme will provide vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles for women across Nigeria’s 36 states and FCT

The minister of women affairs has expressed excitement to the programme and said it will boost women’s economic participation in transportation, logistics, delivery services

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has announced the 10,000 Women in Mobility initiative to support women across Nigeria’s 36 states and FCT, providing vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles to boost their involvement in transportation, logistics, delivery, and other mobility-related businesses.

Empowering 10,000 women

Speaking at the programme’s launch in Abuja, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development said the initiative is designed to strengthen women’s economic participation and financial independence.

She revealed that the Abuja pilot phase handed mobility assets to 1,000 women, and the programme will expand nationwide to reach 10,000 beneficiaries, the Nation reports.

The minister praised CREDICORP Managing Director, Uzoma Nwagba, for his commitment to inclusive access to consumer credit and for implementing initiatives that translate policy into tangible economic opportunities for women.

She said the programme reflects the Federal Government’s resolve to remove structural barriers limiting women’s participation in key sectors of the economy.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that by enabling women to own and operate mobility assets, the initiative creates sustainable livelihoods and helps build credible financial histories for future access to credit. She stated:

“This is about economic empowerment. Success depends on how much effort they invest and the hours they dedicate. No honest work is insignificant. The President aims for a $1 trillion economy, and we are collaborating across sectors to activate economic opportunities while ensuring women are included.

"Since women make up over half of the country’s population and contribute across various sectors, we want to enhance their participation so it creates value not only for them and their families but for the nation as a whole.”

Support from government and stakeholders

In separate messages of support, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, NADDC Director-General Oluwemimo Osanipin, and NCWS National President Princess Edna Azura praised the initiative as a timely step to boost women’s participation in the mobility and transport sectors, Punch reports.

They highlighted that the programme complements national efforts to advance decent work, industrial growth, and gender inclusion, urging beneficiaries to leverage the opportunity responsibly to create sustainable livelihoods and contribute to the country’s economic development.

Onyejeocha said:

“Previously, it was unusual for people to see women driving commercial tricycles or vehicles. But under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with initiatives to skill artisans, anyone—man or woman—can become a driver today, reaching across the entire economy.”

