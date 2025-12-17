Winhomes CEO Stella Okengwu dismissed claims that a court judgment had been delivered in the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road dispute

The Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Ltd, Mrs Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, has dismissed claims that a court judgment has been delivered in the ongoing Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road dispute.

She, however, described such assertions as false and misleading.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, December 17, Okengwu said the court only delivered a composite ruling on interlocutory applications, stressing that the decision did not determine the substantive issues in the case.

“For clarity and public record, no judgment has been delivered in this matter. What exists is a composite ruling on interlocutory applications. A composite ruling does not determine the substantive rights of the parties, does not end a case, and is not a final or enforceable decision of the court. The main case remains alive and pending," she said.

Interlocutory ruling not a final decision

Okengwu explained that a valid judgment could only follow a full trial process, including the conclusion of pleadings, the presentation of evidence, examination of witnesses and final written addresses.

According to her, none of these stages has taken place, making it inaccurate to describe the interlocutory ruling as a final judicial outcome in the matter.

She expressed concern that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and individuals associated with him were publicly portraying the ruling as a court victory.

“It is troubling that a serving minister of the Federal Republic would celebrate an interlocutory ruling as a final judgment,” she said.

She warned that such conduct could mislead the public and weaken confidence in the judicial process.

Diaspora investors reject claims of endorsement

The Winhomes chief executive also rejected claims that affected investors had endorsed the actions of the Minister of Works, insisting that the majority of subscribers remained opposed to the developments surrounding the road project.

“Over 85 per cent of Winhomes subscribers are diaspora investors and foreign nationals. They remain united, resolute and fully engaged. Formal communications have been sent to foreign governments, embassies and international stakeholders," she said.

Key issues still before the court

Okengwu said several substantive issues remain unresolved before the court, including allegations of illegal diversion of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road alignment, demolition of private property without lawful acquisition or compensation, and misrepresentation of the actual extent of land affected.

“No amount of public relations messaging can substitute for judicial determination on these matters,” she stated.

She urged the public to exercise caution and not be misled by claims suggesting the legal process had been concluded.

Legal process remains ongoing

Maintaining that the matter is far from over, Okengwu said the pursuit of justice was still ongoing and would be determined by law and evidence.

“The case is not over. There is no final judgment. Justice is still being pursued,” she said.

She reaffirmed her commitment to lawful advocacy and the protection of the rights of diaspora investors, foreign partners and affected Nigerian families, adding that the final outcome would be decided in court rather than through public pronouncements.

