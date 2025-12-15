Complete List of Nigerian State Governors and Their Political Parties as of December 2025
- The All Progressives Congress has consolidated control of most Nigerian states, holding 27 governorship seats across multiple geopolitical zones
- Opposition parties maintained a limited but strategic presence, with the PDP governing six states while smaller parties retained footholds through localised political strength
- The distribution of governors reflected post-election realignments and voting trends that shaped Nigeria’s subnational governance as of December 2025
Nigeria’s political landscape as of mid-December 2025 reflected a strong tilt toward the ruling All Progressives Congress, with the party controlling the majority of state governments across the federation.
The distribution of governors by party illustrated voting patterns from recent election cycles and shifting political alliances at state level.
The APC’s dominance cut across several geopolitical zones, giving it a firm grip on policy direction at the subnational level. From coastal states to the far north, the party maintained a broad spread of governors, reinforcing its influence beyond the federal centre.
APC maintains broad national spread
With 27 governors, the APC remained the most entrenched political force among Nigeria’s 36 states. Its control extended to strategic economic hubs and politically sensitive regions, including Lagos, Rivers, Delta, and Kaduna.
This wide coverage positioned the party strongly ahead of future electoral contests and intergovernmental negotiations.
The People's Democratic Party followed at a distant second with governors in fewer states. Although the PDP retained relevance in parts of the Northeast, North Central, and Southwest, its reduced numbers underscored the challenge of regaining lost ground since the last general elections.
Full list of governors by party
Below is the breakdown of Nigerian governors by political party as of December 14, 2025.
Nigerian Governors by Political Party (as of December 14, 2025)
All Progressives Congress (APC) - 27 Governors
- Akwa Ibom: Umo Eno
- Bayelsa: Douye Diri
- Benue: Hyacinth Alia
- Borno: Babagana Umara Zulum
- Cross River: Bassey Otu
- Delta: Sheriff Oborevwori
- Ebonyi: Francis Nwifuru
- Edo: Monday Okpebholo
- Ekiti: Biodun Oyebanji
- Enugu: Peter Mbah
- Gombe: Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya
- Imo: Hope Uzodimma
- Jigawa: Umar Namadi
- Kaduna: Uba Sani
- Katsina: Dikko Umar Radda
- Kebbi: Nasir Idris
- Kogi: Usman Ododo
- Kwara: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
- Lagos: Babajide Sanwo-Olu
- Nasarawa: Abdullahi Sule
- Niger: Mohammed Umar Bago
- Ogun: Dapo Abiodun
- Ondo: Lucky Aiyedatiwa
- Rivers: Siminalayi Fubara
- Sokoto: Ahmad Aliyu
- Taraba: Agbu Kefas
- Yobe: Mai Mala Buni
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - 6 Governors
- Adamawa: Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
- Bauchi: Bala Mohammed
- Oyo: Seyi Makinde
- Plateau: Caleb Mutfwang
- Zamfara: Dauda Lawal
Accord Party - 1 Governor
- Osun: Ademola Adeleke
Labour Party (LP) - 1 Governor
- Abia: Alex Otti
All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) - 1 Governor
- Anambra: Charles Chukwuma Soludo
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) - 1 Governor
- Kano: Abba Kabir Yusuf
