The All Progressives Congress has consolidated control of most Nigerian states, holding 27 governorship seats across multiple geopolitical zones

Opposition parties maintained a limited but strategic presence, with the PDP governing six states while smaller parties retained footholds through localised political strength

The distribution of governors reflected post-election realignments and voting trends that shaped Nigeria’s subnational governance as of December 2025

Nigeria’s political landscape as of mid-December 2025 reflected a strong tilt toward the ruling All Progressives Congress, with the party controlling the majority of state governments across the federation.

The distribution of governors by party illustrated voting patterns from recent election cycles and shifting political alliances at state level.

The APC’s dominance cut across several geopolitical zones, giving it a firm grip on policy direction at the subnational level. From coastal states to the far north, the party maintained a broad spread of governors, reinforcing its influence beyond the federal centre.

APC maintains broad national spread

With 27 governors, the APC remained the most entrenched political force among Nigeria’s 36 states. Its control extended to strategic economic hubs and politically sensitive regions, including Lagos, Rivers, Delta, and Kaduna.

This wide coverage positioned the party strongly ahead of future electoral contests and intergovernmental negotiations.

The People's Democratic Party followed at a distant second with governors in fewer states. Although the PDP retained relevance in parts of the Northeast, North Central, and Southwest, its reduced numbers underscored the challenge of regaining lost ground since the last general elections.

Full list of governors by party

Below is the breakdown of Nigerian governors by political party as of December 14, 2025.

Nigerian Governors by Political Party (as of December 14, 2025)

All Progressives Congress (APC) - 27 Governors

Akwa Ibom: Umo Eno Bayelsa: Douye Diri Benue: Hyacinth Alia Borno: Babagana Umara Zulum Cross River: Bassey Otu Delta: Sheriff Oborevwori Ebonyi: Francis Nwifuru Edo: Monday Okpebholo Ekiti: Biodun Oyebanji Enugu: Peter Mbah Gombe: Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya Imo: Hope Uzodimma Jigawa: Umar Namadi Kaduna: Uba Sani Katsina: Dikko Umar Radda Kebbi: Nasir Idris Kogi: Usman Ododo Kwara: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Lagos: Babajide Sanwo-Olu Nasarawa: Abdullahi Sule Niger: Mohammed Umar Bago Ogun: Dapo Abiodun Ondo: Lucky Aiyedatiwa Rivers: Siminalayi Fubara Sokoto: Ahmad Aliyu Taraba: Agbu Kefas Yobe: Mai Mala Buni

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - 6 Governors

Adamawa: Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Bauchi: Bala Mohammed Oyo: Seyi Makinde Plateau: Caleb Mutfwang Zamfara: Dauda Lawal

Accord Party - 1 Governor

Osun: Ademola Adeleke

Labour Party (LP) - 1 Governor

Abia: Alex Otti

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) - 1 Governor

Anambra: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) - 1 Governor

Kano: Abba Kabir Yusuf

