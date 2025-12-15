Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Complete List of Nigerian State Governors and Their Political Parties as of December 2025
Nigeria

Complete List of Nigerian State Governors and Their Political Parties as of December 2025

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • The All Progressives Congress has consolidated control of most Nigerian states, holding 27 governorship seats across multiple geopolitical zones
  • Opposition parties maintained a limited but strategic presence, with the PDP governing six states while smaller parties retained footholds through localised political strength
  • The distribution of governors reflected post-election realignments and voting trends that shaped Nigeria’s subnational governance as of December 2025

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Nigeria’s political landscape as of mid-December 2025 reflected a strong tilt toward the ruling All Progressives Congress, with the party controlling the majority of state governments across the federation.

The distribution of governors by party illustrated voting patterns from recent election cycles and shifting political alliances at state level.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has consolidated control of most Nigerian states.
Nigerian state governors at governors' forum. Photo: FB/APC
Source: Facebook

The APC’s dominance cut across several geopolitical zones, giving it a firm grip on policy direction at the subnational level. From coastal states to the far north, the party maintained a broad spread of governors, reinforcing its influence beyond the federal centre.

Read also

2027 election: Pastor Ashimolowo speaks on what will happen to Obi in the North, "It'll be a miracle"

APC maintains broad national spread

With 27 governors, the APC remained the most entrenched political force among Nigeria’s 36 states. Its control extended to strategic economic hubs and politically sensitive regions, including Lagos, Rivers, Delta, and Kaduna.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This wide coverage positioned the party strongly ahead of future electoral contests and intergovernmental negotiations.

The People's Democratic Party followed at a distant second with governors in fewer states. Although the PDP retained relevance in parts of the Northeast, North Central, and Southwest, its reduced numbers underscored the challenge of regaining lost ground since the last general elections.

The APC’s dominance cut across several geopolitical zones.
From Lagos to Yobe, APC governors dominate Nigeria’s subnational politics. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Full list of governors by party

Below is the breakdown of Nigerian governors by political party as of December 14, 2025.

Nigerian Governors by Political Party (as of December 14, 2025)

All Progressives Congress (APC) - 27 Governors

  1. Akwa Ibom: Umo Eno
  2. Bayelsa: Douye Diri
  3. Benue: Hyacinth Alia
  4. Borno: Babagana Umara Zulum
  5. Cross River: Bassey Otu
  6. Delta: Sheriff Oborevwori
  7. Ebonyi: Francis Nwifuru
  8. Edo: Monday Okpebholo
  9. Ekiti: Biodun Oyebanji
  10. Enugu: Peter Mbah
  11. Gombe: Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya
  12. Imo: Hope Uzodimma
  13. Jigawa: Umar Namadi
  14. Kaduna: Uba Sani
  15. Katsina: Dikko Umar Radda
  16. Kebbi: Nasir Idris
  17. Kogi: Usman Ododo
  18. Kwara: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
  19. Lagos: Babajide Sanwo-Olu
  20. Nasarawa: Abdullahi Sule
  21. Niger: Mohammed Umar Bago
  22. Ogun: Dapo Abiodun
  23. Ondo: Lucky Aiyedatiwa
  24. Rivers: Siminalayi Fubara
  25. Sokoto: Ahmad Aliyu
  26. Taraba: Agbu Kefas
  27. Yobe: Mai Mala Buni

Read also

ADC commences membership registration, sets congress and convention dates

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - 6 Governors

  1. Adamawa: Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
  2. Bauchi: Bala Mohammed
  3. Oyo: Seyi Makinde
  4. Plateau: Caleb Mutfwang
  5. Zamfara: Dauda Lawal

Accord Party - 1 Governor

  1. Osun: Ademola Adeleke

Labour Party (LP) - 1 Governor

  1. Abia: Alex Otti

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) - 1 Governor

  1. Anambra: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) - 1 Governor

  1. Kano: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Mark, Aregbesola, emerge as ADC chair, secretary

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been sent a warning note to gear up for the challenges ahead against his second-term ambition by the coalition.

This is as the coalition movement announced former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola as the interim national chairman and secretary of its adopted ADC.

According to multiple sources, the coalition movement also appointed the former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim publicity secretary of the ADC.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
APC
Hot:
National open university nigeria Robert rushing Izzy ogbeide Lulu chus Mercy isoyip