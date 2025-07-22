The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) has urged Governor Francis Nwifuru to sack Secretary to the State Government, Prof Grace Umezuruike

The call followed a court-ordered interim forfeiture of over N1 billion allegedly diverted from public funds

The group criticised the Ebonyi state government’s silence on the matter, describing it as “shameful” and a betrayal of public trust

Abakalili, Ebonyi state - A group representing Ebonyi indigenes in the diaspora has called on Governor Francis Nwifuru to sack the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Grace Umezuruike.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 22, the group said it's making the call following a court order for the interim forfeiture of over one billion naira allegedly diverted from public funds.

Governor Francis Nwifuru at a recent state event as diaspora group demands action over alleged N1bn diversion. Photo credit: @FrancisNwifuru

Source: Twitter

It was further gathered that the call by the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) follows a July 8 order by the Federal High Court in Uyo granting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) permission to freeze bank accounts linked to Umezuruike and her aide, Ngene Nwanna Onyeabor.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu reportedly granted the interim forfeiture after the EFCC filed an ex parte application in relation to funds suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

Group slams Ebonyi government

In the statement, AEISCID President Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu criticised the Ebonyi state government’s silence over the case, describing it as “shameful” and a “betrayal of public trust.”

“The government’s disposition towards this grave allegation, which has severe consequences for the state and its people, is deeply disappointing,” Oluchukwu said.

“We demand that Governor Nwifuru relieve the SSG of her duties within 48 hours to allow for an independent and unhindered investigation.”

He added that the alleged diversion is particularly bad for a state “where abject poverty walks the streets stark naked.”

Group calls for broader investigation

AEISCID also urged the EFCC to broaden its investigations to include other cases of alleged corruption under the current administration and the previous eight-year tenure of former Governor Dave Umahi.

“The alleged looting has not only stalled development projects but has also worsened the already dire economic conditions in Ebonyi,” the statement alleged.

“This goes beyond just the Nwifuru administration – it’s about saving the soul of Ebonyi from systemic corruption.”

The group accused former Governor Umahi of still wielding significant influence over the state, alleging that “Ebonyi cannot breathe” under his grip.

EFCC probe: Why Umezuruike should step aside

AEISCID maintained that asking Umezuruike to step aside aligns with global best practices on governance and transparency.

“Once a prima facie case has been established and funds have been frozen by a competent court, the right step is for the accused to vacate office to prevent interference with investigations,” the group said.

Governor Francis Nwifuru at a recent state event as diaspora group demands action over alleged N1bn diversion. Photo credit: @FrancisNwifuru

Source: Twitter

The association also advised the Ebonyi government to seek to be joined in the ongoing case at the Federal High Court, arguing that if the funds are eventually declared state-owned, the government can legally recover them.

EFCC arrests top governor’s aide

In another report, the EFCC arrested Dr Mkor Aondona, special adviser to the Governor of Benue state on Documentation, Research, and Planning, over allegations of cyberbullying and blackmail.

Aondona was picked up by operatives of the EFCC’s Makurdi Zonal Directorate on Friday, June 20, following a series of petitions by female students who claimed they were exploited and harassed by the governor’s aide under the guise of usher jobs.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement shared via X, on Saturday, June 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng