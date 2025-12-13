The N5.6 billion solar hybrid power plant at Bayero University, Kano has collapsed barely two years after commissioning, forcing the institution back to diesel generators

Staff and students had said the 3.5MW project once cut power costs by over 60 percent before technical faults shut it down in 2021

The Rural Electrification Agency had announced a 6MW upgrade under a federal solarisation programme to revive and expand the failed facility

Barely two years after it was commissioned with high expectations, the N5.6 billion solar hybrid power plant at Bayero University, Kano, has gone silent, pushing the institution back to erratic electricity supply and soaring energy costs.

The project, launched in September 2019, was once hailed as a breakthrough for public universities battling unreliable power.

Designed with a capacity of 3.5 megawatts, the facility was unveiled by then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and promoted as the largest off-grid solar plant on the continent. It was meant to power lecture halls, offices, hostels and staff residences during daytime hours, while the university relied on the national grid and generators at night.

By 2021, faults had crept into the system and operations were eventually suspended.

Students and staff say the shutdown erased earlier gains, forcing the school to spend heavily on diesel and electricity bills that now run into hundreds of millions of naira.

Implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency under the Energising Education Programme, the project was executed by Greek firm METKA. It consisted of more than 10,000 solar panels, dozens of inverters and a small substation serving the new campus.

University records indicate that when functional, the plant reduced power expenses by over 60 percent. A non-academic staff member, Ibrahim Garba, recalled its impact before the breakdown, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“We used it for over a year and it powered everywhere. It wasn’t full solar, it was a hybrid plant without storage facilities. We had an uninterrupted power throughout the school from 8am to 6pm daily. You can imagine the millions the school saved then.”

Lecturer Dr Musa Bala also described the relief it brought to staff quarters and academic areas.

“You can imagine how much would be saved if you had stable electricity from 8am till 6pm everyday. There was a sigh of relief and we hope to see those good old days revisited soon. Now, we are battling with exorbitant electricity charges and unstable supply,” he said.

Students and small business operators on campus shared similar experiences. Baba Musa, who runs a photocopy shop, said steady power boosted his earnings and cut fuel costs.

A visit to the site showed the facility locked and inactive, with dusty panels and unused inverter rooms. Staff familiar with the plant said energy demand was underestimated at design stage and overuse hastened its failure. Another staff member, Adamu Aminu, cited delays in repairs and rising costs.

He said:

“The company wanted to send their engineers from Germany to Kano to fix it, but the German Embassy in Nigeria advised them that it wasn’t safe for them to travel to Kano.”

Federal move to revive project

The federal government has now approved a revival plan. On November 20, 2025, REA Managing Director Dr Abba Aliyu Abubakar launched a 6MW upgrade under a N100 billion national solarisation initiative.

He said:

“We are to fix the existing 3.5MW infrastructure, and at the same time, increase the capacity to 6 megawatts.”

BUK Vice Chancellor Professor Haruna Musa blamed the earlier collapse on limited involvement of university experts.

“This time around, our team of experts will be fully involved in the implementation of the project,” he said, expressing optimism that the overhaul will restore stable power and cut monthly bills estimated at over N130 million.

