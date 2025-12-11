Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has restated that no deaths occurred at the Lekki toll gate during the 2020 EndSARS protest

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has insisted that nobody died at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos during the 2020 EndSARS protest.

Mohammed made the statement on Wednesday during an interview on *Prime Time*, a programme aired on Arise Television. He maintained that five years after the protest, no family had come forward to say their children or wards went to the toll gate and never returned.

EndSARS: Lai Mohammed Says Lekki Toll Gate Massacre Is Fake News

Source: Getty Images

EndSARS protest and Lekki toll gate claims

The former minister said that while people lost their lives in other parts of the country during the EndSARS demonstrations, the claim of a massacre at the Lekki toll gate was “fake news.”

“People died in many places during EndSARS, but saying there was a massacre at the toll gate is fake news,” Mohammed stated.

He added that his position had not changed since 2020, stressing that reports of deaths at the toll gate were based on unreliable sources.

CNN coverage criticised

Mohammed criticised international media coverage of the protest, particularly CNN, which he said was not present at the toll gate. According to him, the network relied on “second hand and third hand information” to report the incident.

“I still stand by my pushback. Nobody died during the EndSARS. No! People died in Abuja and in Kano. CNN was not at the toll gate. CNN relied on second hand and third hand information,” he said.

Lai’s logic on the incident

Explaining his reasoning, Mohammed used an analogy to argue that no one had reported missing relatives from the toll gate.

“My argument and logic was very simple. If a man has a goat, and the goat does not come home one night, he will go out and look for that goat.

“Now, five years on today, nobody has come to tell us that my son, or my ward, went to the toll gate and didn’t come back. The narrative that there was a massacre at the toll gate is fake news,” he said.

See the video below:

