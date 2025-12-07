The federal government has expanded its tax training programme, inviting more content creators to apply ahead of December 8, 2025 deadline

The new slots increase total participants to 50, with selection based on follower count among other requirements

One of the major rule is that applicants must have minimum 10,000 combined followers and commit to accuracy in tax education content

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has announced plans to train more content creators on the new tax law and has expanded the number of participants to 50.

The special tax training program will prepare participants on contents to appropriately educate the public.

FG now ready to selects 50 creators for tax laws training. Photo: mapodile

Source: Getty Images

In a message on X on Sunday, December 4, Taiwo Oyedele the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform said the expansion follows overwhelming interest from content creators eager to contribute to accurate tax education.

He revealed that the program will now accommodate 50 participants, up from the initial 20.

Oyedele said:

"Thank you for the overwhelming feedback and interest in our special training program for content creators on the new tax laws. We truly appreciate your patriotism and commitment to accurate public education. To accommodate more creators, we are expanding the program."

Requirements to be selected

To qualify, content creators must meet the following criteria:

Have a minimum combined followership of 10,000 across social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Be willing to fully participate in the special training session.

Commit to ensuring the accuracy of tax education content, including seeking clarification when necessary.

Interested creators can apply through the entry form here: https://forms.gle/6QMULojAA92GkJC47

. The deadline for submission is Monday, 8 December 2025. Selection will be based on the number of followers, bringing the total program participants to 50.

Following the training, participants will have direct access to the Chairman and other key committee members for clarification before publishing educational content, ensuring credibility and public trust. An updated list of the top content creators will be published after the program.

The committee urged creators to participate actively, stating:

“Don’t just watch history unfold. Participate, learn, upskill, and contribute.”

Taiwo Oyedele invites social media creators for tax law upskilling. Photo: @taiwoyedele

Source: UGC

20 creators selected for tax training

In an earlier post which generated a lot of interest, 20 content creators where unveiled to undergo special training sessions in the coming weeks to share factual and practical tax information with their followers.

The top 20 content creators are:

Financial Jennifer

Onlinebanker

Don Aza

Mary Efombruh

Baba Ogbon Awon Agba International

Perpetual Badejo

Personalfinancegirl

Tomi Akinwale

Emeka Ayogu

Aderonke Avav

Odunola Ewetola

Christiana Balogun

Mosbrief

Chidozie Chikwe

Zainulabideen Abdulazeez

Chinemerem Oguegbe

Oyagha Michael

Ayomide Ogunlade

Ayọ̀dèjì Fálétò

Vera Korie

FG clarifies 5 false claims on new tax law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has clarified that the new tax reforms taking effect in January 2026 will reduce, not increase, the tax burden for most Nigerians.

Oyedele noted that, contrary to some reports suggesting new taxes are coming, individuals, small businesses, and large corporations stand to benefit under the revised laws.

He explained that individuals in the bottom 98% of income earners will pay less or no tax, while VAT on essential items such as food, education, and healthcare will be removed, lowering the cost of living.

Source: Legit.ng