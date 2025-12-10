Jubilation as Nigerian Governor Shares N1.856bn With 728 Retirees, Families of Deceased Workers
- The Jigawa state government has announced that the state's pension board has started the distribution of N1,856,875,526.27 for terminal and death benefits
- According to the government, the beneficiaries of the funds included 728 retirees and families of late civil servants in the state
- Bilyaminu Shitu Aminu, the executive secretary of the board, disclosed the development while addressing the beneficiaries at the Pension House in Dutse on Tuesday, December 9
Bilyaminu Shitu Aminu, the executive secretary of the board, disclosed the development while addressing the beneficiaries at the Pension House in Dutse, the state capital, on Tuesday, December 9.
According to Daily Trust, Aminu further noted that the payment encompasses gratuity, death benefits and death pension balance. According to him, the total amount is N1,546,000,171.79, which would be paid to 607 retirees, and 96 relatives of those who died in active service in the state would get N289,793,204.10.
He then disclosed that the final batch, which is N21,082,150.38, would be shared to 25 retirees who died sooh after heir retirement. He bragged that the Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board is the foremost in Nigeria.
Jigawa offers scholarships to indigenes
This is as the Jigawa State Scholarship board offers eligible indigenes essential financial support to pursue their higher education goals. Interested students can easily apply online by signing up on the scholarship portal, entering their academic and personal details, and submitting all required documents for review.
The Jigawa State Scholarship is not restricted to a few specific institutions. According to the Jigawa State Scholarship Board, the scheme supports bona fide indigenes of Jigawa State studying in approved tertiary institutions within and outside Nigeria.
Eligible students may be enrolled in the following categories of recognised public institutions:
- State and federal universities
- Polytechnics
- Colleges of education
- Law school and certain postgraduate programmes
Recent scholarship disbursements also indicate that beneficiaries come from different public tertiary institutions across the country, including Federal University Dutse and other federal and state schools outside Jigawa.
Overall, eligibility depends on being a Jigawa indigene and studying in a recognised, accredited public tertiary institution, consistent with the Board’s published guidelines. Candidates must meet specific requirements to be eligible for the Jigawa State Scholarship.
Jigawa asks women's security operatives to wear hijabs
Legit.ng earlier reported that Jigawa state government, under the administration of Governor Umar Namadi, has ordered security operatives in the state to allow their female members to wear hijabs.
Sagir Musa, the state commissioner for information, announced the development at the end of the state's executive council meeting.
Musa explained that the move was to promote inclusiveness and allow the people to practice their religious and cultural beliefs without any fear.
