Dr Femi Olaleye was arrested by UK authorities at Gatwick Airport and taken into custody by North Kent Police for questioning

Medway Magistrates’ Court ordered Dr Olaleye to be remanded until January 2, 2026 ahead of his trial for alleged sexual offences

Nigerian activists praised Justice Rahman Oshodi for his 2023 ruling and called on the Supreme Court to review Dr Olaleye’s appeal

Nigerian activists have welcomed the remand of Dr Femi Olaleye, a Lagos-based medical doctor, by UK authorities following allegations of sexual offences.

Dr Olaleye, 57, was arrested at Gatwick Airport, London, on Thursday, November 27, upon arrival from Nigeria and was taken into custody by North Kent Police for questioning.

Nigerian Activists React as UK Court Remands Lagos Doctor for Recording Sexual Acts

Source: Original

He was brought before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 5, 2025, where the court ordered his remand until January 2, 2026, ahead of his trial for alleged sexual offences allegedly committed while working at Darent Valley Hospital under the Dartford Gravesham NHS Trust between January 2005 and September 2008.

Justice Rahman Oshodi praised for prior ruling

Reacting to the UK arraignment, activists described it as a vindication of earlier efforts in Nigeria to bring Dr Olaleye to justice.

In a joint statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, December 6, Gbenga Soloki of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) and Anthonia Ojenagbon of the Bruised But Not Broken Foundation lauded Justice Rahman Oshodi for his 2023 ruling, which originally sentenced Dr Olaleye to life imprisonment.

They said,

“We must commend Justice Rahman Oshodi for the wonderful job he is doing at the Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, especially on the case of Dr Femi Olaleye, who he sent to jail based on evidence presented by the survivor and the painstaking prosecution by the office of the Director of Public Prosecution. Truly, with the likes of Justice Oshodi on the bench, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

Details of UK charges

Dr Olaleye was accused of sexual abuse and defilement spanning an 18-month period in 2022, involving his wife’s niece.

His alleged offences in the UK occurred during his tenure as an Obstetrics and Gynaecology doctor. The magistrate denied his bail application, keeping him in custody pending trial.

Activists call for Supreme Court review

Nigerian Activists React as UK Court Remands Lagos Doctor for Recording Sexual Acts

Source: Twitter

The activists also urged the Supreme Court of Nigeria to carefully examine the Lagos State Government’s appeal against Dr Olaleye’s acquittal by the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division.

They added,

“The arraignment of Dr Olaleye in the United Kingdom indicates that he has a case to answer on allegations of being a serial ped0phile and sexual offender.

"The Lagos State Government should be commended for the appeal filed against the judgment of the Appeal Court, and we urge the justices to carefully peruse the issues raised.”

The development highlights growing international cooperation in addressing sexual offences and underscores the importance of cross-border enforcement to ensure accountability for alleged crimes committed abroad.

UK court jails Chinese bitcoin fraudster for over 11 years

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Chinese woman who masterminded a multibillion-dollar bitcoin scam and evaded authorities for years was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in jail by a UK court Tuesday.

Nicknamed the "goddess of wealth", 47-year-old Zhimin Qian was accused of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded around 128,000 people in China between 2014 and 2017. It raised billions of dollars, much of which was converted to bitcoin.

Source: Legit.ng