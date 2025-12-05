Breaking: Supreme Court Gives Final Verdict on Osun LG vs FG
The Supreme Court has dismissed the suit filed by the Osun state government to compel the Federal Government to release the state's local government councils (LGCs) allocations, which were withheld.
In a split judgment of six to one, the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court held that the suit, which was filed by the Osun State Attorney General before the apex court, did not have competence.
Justice Mohammed Idris of the Supreme Court, who read the lead judgment, held that the Osun state government did not have the legal right (locus standi) to file a legal suit at the Supreme Court on behalf of the 30 local governments in the state.
Source: Legit.ng
