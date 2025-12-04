Adamawa State Executive Council approved two bridges on the Gombi–Ngada road valued at N5.9 billion

The council sanctioned perimeter fences and gatehouses for six new chiefdoms and emirates at a cost of N3.032 billion

Additional road projects in Yola, including Sarki Kano Aliyu Road and the Weekly Scope Road extension, were approved for N3.4 billion

The Adamawa State Government has cleared new capital projects worth billions of naira following the approval of key infrastructure works at the 25th executive council meeting of the year.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri presided over the session where the council gave the green light for major road and bridge interventions across the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Iliya James, told reporters after the meeting that two bridges along the Gombi–Ngada road were approved at a cost of N5.9 billion.

He said the projects were considered critical to improving access for communities that rely on the route for trade and daily movement.

Council approves multiple infrastructure works

James also announced that the council sanctioned the construction of perimeter fences and gatehouses for the six newly created chiefdoms and emirates.

The work was awarded to six contractors at a combined cost of N3.032 billion.

According to him, the facilities would support administrative operations and strengthen security in the new traditional institutions.

Additional road projects get funding

The council further approved the construction and completion of the one kilometre Sarki Kano Aliyu Road in Yola Town. It also endorsed the extension of the 2.40 kilometre Weekly Scope Road which includes 700 metres of stormwater drainage.

Both projects were valued at N3.4 billion and are expected to improve movement within the capital city.

James said the state remains committed to accelerating development across communities through sustained investment in public infrastructure.

Adamawa govt approves N11.4bn for NYSC camp

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Adamawa State Executive Council has approved a total of N11.4 billion for the execution of key developmental projects spanning the education, health, water, and power sectors.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, James Iliya, who announced the decision after the council meeting, said the funding aligns with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s vision of improving social infrastructure and living standards across the state.

A large share of the allocation, N7.7 billion, has been set aside for the construction of a new permanent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Malkohi, Yola South Local Government Area.

The project, which will be executed by 21 contractors, is scheduled for completion within six months.

According to Iliya, the new camp will serve as a modern facility to accommodate corps members and enhance the overall experience of national service in the state.

ADC chairmanship crisis haunts Adamawa chapter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a leadership dispute engulfed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa state, pitting loyalists of Babachir Lawal and Aisha Binani against each other in a fierce battle for the party’s state chairmanship.

Lawal backs the Sadiq Dasin‑led faction, which he insisted is the only legitimate leadership of the party in Adamawa. Meanwhile, the opposing camp, backed by Binani, supports Saidu Komsiri’s group, calling Lawal’s claim to zonal backing “untrue.”

