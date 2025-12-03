The Nigeria Police Force warned that officers found escorting VIPs would be arrested and described such duties as illegal

Force spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that all police attached to VIP protection had been withdrawn and enforcement was ongoing

The directive followed President Tinubu’s order to redeploy police to core security functions amid rising nationwide insecurity

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned that any officer found providing esc0rt or protection for Very Important Persons (VIPs) will be arrested, describing such assignments as illegal under the directive of Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, issued the warning on Tuesday, December 2, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, confirming that all officers previously attached to VIP protection duties have been fully withdrawn and enforcement is ongoing.

The Nigerian Police Force declares VIP esc0rts unlawful and warns that violators face strong sanctions. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

“The enforcement is on. The IGP gave the directive that any police officer found escorting VIPs be arrested because, definitely, he is on illegal duty. Every one of them has been recalled,” Hundeyin said.

Strict enforcement at airports

Hundeyin added that the directive is being enforced strictly at key locations.

“The IGP ordered the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Special Protection Unit to go to the Abuja airport and station his men there to arrest any police officer found escorting VIPs. He gave the same order to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State to go to the Lagos airport and arrest any police officer escorting VIPs. That’s how seriously we take this,” he said.

Certain officials still entitled to protection

While police escorts have been withdrawn from most VIPs, Hundeyin clarified that some categories of public officials remain statutorily entitled to police protection.

“Yes, we have withdrawn police from VIPs, but I want you to know that there are certain government officials that are statutory entitled to police officers and would retain their police protection till we get further clearer directives from the presidency,” he said, citing governors and judges as examples.

Policy driven by national security priorities

The withdrawal of police escorts follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive to redeploy officers to core policing functions amid rising insecurity nationwide.

VIPs requiring security are now expected to source personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Nigerian Police Force stresses that VIP escorts are illegal and threatens tough action against offenders. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

Source: Getty Images

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said the policy aims to refocus police resources on critical law enforcement, especially in rural areas with limited police presence.

The announcement comes as Tinubu declared a nationwide state of security emergency to tackle escalating kidnappings and terrorist attacks.

As part of the response, the President approved an expansion of police and military recruitment, with the police set to add 20,000 new officers to raise the total to 50,000.

IGP mentions number of Police officers withdrawn from VIPs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that following a directive from President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, November 20, confirmed that 11,566 officers previously assigned to Very Important Personalities (VIPs) have been withdrawn.

Egbetokun made the disclosure during a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja, emphasising that the presidential order grants him full authority to implement the directive without interference.

Source: Legit.ng