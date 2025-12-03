Trump issued harsh remarks about Somali immigrants as reports emerged of an impending ICE operation in Minnesota

Somali and Minnesota leaders condemned the rhetoric and warned that the reported enforcement plan could sweep up lawful citizens

The administration broadened its immigration crackdown while state officials insisted the measures were politically driven rather than solution-oriented

US President Donald Trump has renewed harsh criticism of Somali immigrants as federal authorities prepare for a major immigration enforcement action in Minnesota.

His remarks, delivered during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2, revived a long-running dispute between the White House and one of the largest Somali communities in the United States.

BBC reported that Trump told reporters he does not want Somalis living in the country. He said they should “go back to where they came from” and added that “their country is no good for a reason”. He described Somali migration as harmful to the US and repeated earlier claims about security threats.

Minnesota leaders react to Trump's plans

The comments surfaced as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement was reported to be organizing an operation in the Twin Cities that would focus on undocumented Somalis. Local officials said the plan had unsettled residents because the region’s Somali population is largely made up of American citizens.

Minneapolis and St Paul host tens of thousands of people of Somali origin. Community leaders said any blanket immigration sweep could detain individuals who have every legal right to remain in the country.

Somalia’s prime minister responded by urging calm. He said the remarks should not be given priority and advised that the best answer was to move past them. “There are things you pass with Salaaman,” he said, explaining that his government would not escalate the matter.

Sharp escalation in political tensions

The planned enforcement action comes amid a broader White House push to tighten entry rules and revisit long standing immigration protections. Trump has said he wants to revoke Temporary Protected Status for Somalis living in Minnesota.

The designation has existed since 1991 due to the protracted conflict in Somalia.

During the cabinet meeting, Trump also criticized Representative Ilhan Omar, saying “I always watch her.”

He claimed she “hates everybody” and called her incompetent. Omar replied on social media that “his obsession with me is creepy” and suggested the president needed help.

Federal officials have not confirmed the timing or scope of the reported ICE operation. A Homeland Security spokeswoman said the agency does not target people based on race and insisted enforcement is guided by immigration status alone.

Local and state leaders push back

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey warned that a mass operation could violate due process. State Senator Zaynab Mohamed said the exercise would show that “almost all of us are US citizens”.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz argued that sweeping actions would not solve crime and accused the administration of staging a publicity move.

The administration has broadened immigration restrictions in recent weeks. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she would recommend new travel bans.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a probe into claims that state funds were diverted to the al Shabab militant group, though the allegations remain unverified.

Officials also linked the tougher stance to last week’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington DC. The suspect entered the US under a programme for Afghans who assisted American forces.

Trump did not refer to that incident when discussing Somalis but has said migration from several African countries may be halted.

