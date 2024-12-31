The Nigerian military declared terrorist leader Bello Turji a "dead man walking" after eliminating over 1,000 terrorist leaders in 2024

Precision airstrikes destroyed Lakurawa terrorists' logistics and ammunition, with critics of the operation labeled as spreading propaganda

The military urged Nigerians to reject terrorist propaganda, emphasizing national unity in combating terrorism and banditry

The Nigerian military has declared Bello Turji, a notorious terrorist commander, a "dead man walking" following his threats to attack communities in Zamfara State.

Turji’s ultimatum, demanding the release of his detained brother and associates, has been dismissed by the military high command as futile and indicative of desperation.

Turji had been evading capture for long but the Army remains resolute in his pursuit.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, announced the military's resolve to eliminate Turji and other terrorist leaders during a briefing on the military’s 2024 operations.

Over 1000 terrorists taken out in 2024 - Army

Buba disclosed that over 1,000 terrorist leaders, commanders, and their replacements have been neutralized this year, underscoring the military's intensified campaign against insurgency and banditry.

Major General Buba stated:

“From January to December 31, 2024, we have taken out over 1,000 terrorist leaders and their replacements. The same fate awaits others, including Bello Turji. He is merely a dead man walking.”

Buba further emphasized the military’s strategy of relentless pursuit and precision strikes against terrorist strongholds.

“Before Turji, other terrorists made similar threats. Today, they have been neutralized. We will ensure that others like him meet the same end.”

Army addresses controversial Christmas strikes

Addressing the military’s recent Christmas Day operation against the Lakurawa terrorist group in Zamfara, Buba dismissed skepticism surrounding the bombing’s effectiveness.

The operation reportedly destroyed the group's logistics and ammunition dumps while eliminating members and collaborators. Critics questioning the military's claims were labeled as propagandists promoting a terrorist agenda.

“The first casualty of war is truth,” Buba asserted.

“Terrorists and their collaborators often disseminate false narratives. It would be insulting to the military to entertain such propaganda. We urge Nigerians not to succumb to these tactics. The military is committed to safeguarding the nation and will continue dismantling terrorist networks.”

The military also highlighted its achievements in securing battlefield victories, stating that fallen terrorists had been buried on-site.

Buba reaffirmed the military’s dedication to national security, urging citizens to unite against terrorism.

“This is a Nigerian war for Nigerians,” he concluded

Turji confirms imposition of levy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that wanted terrorist leader Bello Turji had confirmed imposing a N50 million levy on the Moriki community in Zamfara state.

Turji, who was being flaunted by footsoldiers with sophisticated weapons, explained that the levy was for his brothers and cows that were killed by the Nigerian army.

