The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, has announced the opening of its 5th batch recruitment exercise (BR05). This was disclosed in a statement by the state government on Sunday, November 30.

According to the statement, the recruitment exercise was part of the government's "commitment to the protection of lives and property of the good people of Ondo State." It added that it has been approved for the Amotekun to recruit regular officers into the security network.

Criteria to apply for Amotekun in Ondo

One of the criteria for the recruitment exercise that stood out was that the interested applicant should be "spiritually endowed". It added that the person should be an Ondo state indigene or must have lived in the state for at least 10 years and spent three years at their current residence.

The statement further clarified that only residents of Yoruba extraction can apply for the Amotekun forces. It added that the application is open to only those who are physically and mentally fit, and the minimum age for applicants is 20 years old. The application portal is ossnamot.com.

It stated that the application is open to "local Hunting, Artisanship in -Mechanical/Automobile Engineering, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Plumbing and Fittings, Welding and Fabrication, Painting, Tailoring and Trade Test in Driving and Works Superintendent Course, ICT (Web Design, Graphics Design) etc."

Nigerians react as Amotekun opens recruitment portal

The announcement by the state government has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Kakanfo related it to the state police:

"I love this. This is how state police should be, too. “Be an indigene of Ondo State, or have resided in Ondo State for 10 years upwards of Yoruba extraction, with evidence of the following”

Sunday Clement urged the Amotekun to protect the forest:

"Una Weldon, make una please, create special forces from AMOTEKUN, to protect our forests and farmers in the villages and towns. Very important, e seun pupo."

Olayinka Jimmy also commended the corps for the requirement:

"Be an indigene of Ondo State, or have resided in Ondo State for 10 years upwards of Yoruba extraction, with evidence of the following...this criteria dey sweet my belle."

Jagunlabi urged residents to apply for the programme:

"My Ondo State brothers, let's do this. Let's show these bandits and Jihadists who is boss. If your papa or mama gives you something chop before dem kpai, this Na an opportunity to test its potency on those bandits. Let's repost this massively."

See the full statement here:

