Tinubu's Aide Canvasses for Stronger Collaboration to Tackle Malnutrition

Dr Uju Rochas-Anwukah urged stronger collaboration with donors and partners to tackle malnutrition and achieve national nutrition goals

Hon Chike Okafor said Alive & Thrive improved feeding practices and mobilised resources to support vulnerable communities

Stakeholders praised system-strengthening efforts as Bauchi reported significant gains in maternal and child nutrition

FCT, Abuja - The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Dr Uju Rochas-Anwukah, has said Nigeria must strengthen collaboration with donor organisations and development partners to effectively tackle malnutrition and meet its national nutrition targets.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at the Alive & Thrive Nigeria Project closeout and dissemination event organised by FHI 360, she emphasised that donor support had played a key role in improving Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition across seven states since 2022.

“Our strength lies in partnership and collaboration. Women and communities must take ownership of these interventions to ensure sustainability," she said.

Rochas-Anwukah noted that the efforts of stakeholders aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to deliver health interventions to grassroots communities.

She added that the Federal Government valued partners “who align their work with national priorities”, describing Alive & Thrive’s achievements as “tangible” under the leadership of Dr Victor Ogbodo.

She said the programme’s impact would be communicated to the President and Vice President, adding that partners sincerely working to reduce malnutrition were “invaluable”.

Lawmakers highlight progress

Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Hon Chike Okafor, said Alive & Thrive had helped to improve feeding practices for mothers and children, especially in underserved communities.

He explained that in the past four years, the organisation had mobilised resources locally and internationally to run nutrition programmes in several states, while creating a roadmap for future interventions.

“We are working with partners such as UNICEF and the Gates Foundation to improve nutrition and food security nationwide,” he said.

Okafor added that the committee had strengthened collaboration with MDAs, civil society organisations and development partners, with plans to deepen engagement at the state and local government levels.

Stakeholders push for sustained commitment

Earlier, Dr Victor Ogbodo, Country Representative and Project Director of Alive & Thrive, urged stakeholders to strengthen systems, scale interventions and empower communities.

He highlighted the impact of mass media and behavioural change campaigns, which he said had improved knowledge and practices around infant and young child nutrition.

“As we close this chapter, the gains we have made must not only endure but expand,” he said, commending the Federal Government, state agencies, civil society groups and the Gates Foundation for their support.

Bauchi reports significant gains

The Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Muhammad, said the initiative had greatly improved maternal and child nutrition through staff training, facility upgrades, media sensitisation and policy support.

He noted that success recorded in one pilot facility prompted the Bauchi State Government to extend similar interventions to two additional centres. Food and Nutrition Committees have now been established in 15 of the state’s 20 local government areas.

Muhammad also highlighted the rollout of training on Multiple Micronutrient Supplements, which provide 15 essential nutrients to support maternal health.

He stated that the model had become a reference point for states looking to replicate Bauchi’s progress in combating malnutrition.

