More men told to stand against gender-based violence in Nigeria

In a compelling call to action, the FAME Foundation’s press conference during the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence underscored its tireless commitment to supporting survivors and combating gender-based violence (GBV) across Nigeria.

The foundation’s executive leadership shared vital updates, including the launch of new initiatives and an urgent plea for more male involvement in the fight against GBV.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, the Executive Director of FAME Foundation, emphasised that the 16-day campaign is part of an ongoing year-round effort by the foundation to provide assistance and justice to GBV survivors.

"It’s not just about the 16 days; this is our daily work," Atoyebi noted.

Highlighting the foundation’s partnership with NAPTIP (National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons), she shared that recent collaborative efforts have led to the arrest of men involved in GBV, with the foundation’s in-house legal team following up on cases in the courtroom.

Aderonke also stressed the significance of addressing digital violence, aligning with the UN’s global theme for this year’s activism.

"We need to fight digital and cyberstalking," she urged.

Kemisola Ibitoye, Director of Programs, unveiled the foundation’s findings on the underlying causes of gender-based violence.

According to Ibitoye, many instances of GBV stem from those closest to the victims, including partners and family members.

The foundation’s Femicide Tracker, launched last year, tracks and reports such cases to ensure they are addressed.

Ibitoye appealed for men to speak up, urging them to become allies in the battle against GBV.

“We need more men to speak out. It’s not enough for women to speak out; we need men as partners in this fight,” Ibitoye said.

When asked about the root causes of GBV, Aderonke responded candidly, stating, “It’s unfair to ask why. We are dealing with mentalities shaped by society and upbringing.”

She stressed the importance of educating men and boys about respect for women and combating harmful behaviours at an early age.

“Men need to step up and be allies, not just silent bystanders,” Aderonke concluded, reinforcing the need for a societal shift in how both men and women address and prevent gender-based violence.

As the campaign unfolds, FAME Foundation continues to advocate for justice, healing, and societal change, fostering a critical dialogue around the role of men and the need for collective action to end gender-based violence.

