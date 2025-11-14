Senior International Lawyer Asks Three Important Legal Questions Following Wike-Officer Clash
- Dr Olisa Agbakoba has questioned whether the naval officer involved in the clash held any lawful title to the disputed land
- He said the confrontation between Minister Nyesom Wike and Lt Yerima raised deeper concerns about civilian authority over the military
- He urged the government to investigate the matter to clarify the boundaries between military directives and civilian land laws
Senior Advocate of Nigeria and international arbitrator Dr Olisa Agbakoba has raised significant legal questions following the recent confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer identified as Lieutenant Yerima.
The disagreement, which centered on obstruction at a disputed plot of land in the Gaduwa District of Abuja on Tuesday, November 11, has grown beyond a personal exchange and is now drawing attention to wider concerns about the interaction between civilian authority and military power.
In a post on his official X account, Dr Agbakoba said the matter requires more than emotional reactions. He said it touches on the fundamental structure of civilian control over the armed forces and the proper processes guiding land ownership in the capital city.
Disputed land ownership questions
According to him, the public conversation has focused heavily on Wike’s conduct, yet the unresolved issue is the ownership claim presented by the military officer.
He questioned whether the officer has any lawful title or whether his presence is simply backed by institutional influence rather than documented rights.
He stated that the minister could have handled the situation differently but insisted that the real concern is the status of the land itself.
The legal expert also questioned the extent to which military regulations can override established civilian land laws and whether Nigerians should accept parallel systems of authority on matters such as property control.
Lawyer calls for clarity on military directives
Dr Agbakoba asked whether the officer was acting under a legitimate military directive or leaning on the prestige of his uniform to restrict access to a property located within the FCT’s civilian administrative space.
He also questioned whether a minister is required to obey such directives in situations where no formal land documentation exists.
He warned that unresolved overlaps between military protocol and civil governance can create long-term friction if not addressed through transparent investigation.
He added that Nigeria must avoid situations where military personnel can administer land use rules without clear legal backing.
Dr Agbakoba urged the authorities to carry out a full review of the dispute. He argued that the controversy provides an opportunity to reaffirm constitutional principles and clarify responsibilities across civilian and military institutions to prevent future conflicts.
Wike opens up after clash with soldiers
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike condemned the alleged illegal takeover of a disputed land in Abuja by military personnel allegedly acting on the orders of a former Chief of Naval Staff.
According to a statement on Tuesday, November 11, by Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister's spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, he described the actions of the soldiers as unacceptable and lawless.
Wike, who visited the site after reportedly receiving reports that soldiers drove away Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) officials enforcing development control directives, stated that no individual, regardless of their former position, would be allowed to intimidate government authorities or obstruct the enforcement of the law.
