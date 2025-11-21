US lawmaker, Representative Pramila Jayapal, has warned President Donald Trump against tagging insecurity in Nigeria as a Christian genocide

The Congresswoman made the warning while speaking at the public hearing on the matter on Thursday, November 20

Jayapal's position has started generating reactions from some Nigerians, who are commending her bold position

Pramila Jayapal, a United States federal lawmaker, has warned President Donald Trump against tagging the insecurity in Nigeria as Christian genocide. The US president had earlier made the claim and redesignated Nigeria as a country of particular concern.

Trump's allegation has gained global headlines and international condemnation. It has also been fact-checked, and the victims of insecurity in Nigeria have been confirmed not to be Christians but Nigerians of all faiths.

US senator amplifies Trump's allegation on Nigeria

US Senator Ted Cruz had amplified the allegation when he accused the Federal Government of allowing the massacre of Christians. He claimed that Nigeria is the top country in the world where Christians are being persecuted, citing deaths and churches destroyed by extremist groups.

Recently, Trump threatened military action in Nigeria and directed the US Department of Defence to prepare for "possible action" in Nigeria. He alleged that Christians were being killed in Nigeria and called on the government to swiftly stop the killings.

Speaking at the US Congress's public hearing, Representative Pramila Jayapal posited that those being prosecuted in Nigeria are not only Christians, but multiple groups, urging that Americans should not be simplistic in their definition of insecurity in the West African country.

Nigerians react as congresswoman knocks Trump

Some Nigerians have started expressing their views about the position of the US Congresswoman, Jayapal. Below are some of their comments:

Neon Hustle said:

"Framing it as Christians vs Muslims is exactly what the terrorists want; it divides communities, fuels recruitment, and lets politicians dodge the real culprits (poverty, corruption, failed governance). Unity is the only weapon that actually scares Boko Haram and the bandits. Anything less plays into their hands. Thank you, Rep. Jayapal, for refusing to pour fuel on the fire."

Ayo Adebamowo commended the US Congresswoman:

"These are the kind of sensible conversations that hold when we allow sense to prevail over emotions. Trump’s threat made on the spur of the moment after simply watching a programme on Fox TV did not help matters at all. If the diagnosis is wrong, the treatment will be wrong. To simplify the insurgency in Nigeria solely as a Christian genocide is fundamentally faulty and is bound to lead to even worse outcomes."

Nwikbaba reacted:

"Exactly! Stop painting this as a religious war. It’s a government and terror failure affecting everyone. Focusing only on Christians is just selective outrage and propaganda."

Aremu Ijohba wrote:

"When we should be busy collectively in fighting against bad governance, some people are busy amplifying a different agenda. There's genocide in Nigeria, but we shouldn't tag it as religious persecution. These animals don't discriminate. They just kill without conscience."

Pope speaks on Trump's allegation against Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic Church globally, has made a major push back on the Christian genocide claim in Nigeria.

The Pope made the comment while addressing journalists as he was about to leave his residence in Castel Gandolfo in the Vatican.

This came amid the allegation by US President Donald Trump that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

