Security experts have weighed in on President Tinubu's directive to the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, after the Kebbi school abduction

The president had directed the minister to relocate to Kebbi to monitor security efforts to secure the release of the victims

The security experts highlighted Matawalle's expertise while expressing confidence that the girls will soon be rescued

Kebbi state - Following President Bola Tinubu's directive to the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, a group of security analysts and experts has expressed optimism that the schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi state would soon be rescued.

Legit.ng reports that 25 students were abducted on Monday, November 17, when in, killing Hassan Yakubu Makuku, a staff member of the school, and injuring a security guard.

In a statement on Thursday, November 20, Tinubu ordered Matawalle to move to the state “to monitor security efforts to secure the release of the abducted students”.

Tinubu hailed for directive on Matawalle

Reacting in a statement signed by the National Convener, Comrade Isaac Onoje, on Friday, November 21, the security experts under the umbrella of Keep Nigeria Safe Initiative (KNSI), expressed great confidence in Matawalle's ability to rescue the victims.

They hailed President Tinubu for swiftly ordering Matawalle to relocate to Kebbi state immediately until the school girls were rescued.

The experts said the mandate given to Matawalle was well thought out and in the best interest of the nation.

"For the President to have asked the Minister of State for Defence to relocate to Kebbi with the aim to use his expertise to rescue the abducted school girls, shows clearly that the President is truly in charge as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, and he as well, knows the right buttons to press to get results, based on antecedents of every of his appointees, be it civilians or uniform personnel", the group said.

According to the KNSI, Matawalle has expertise in handling mass kidnapping and other security measures, adding that the minister helped curtail the surge of the bandits and reduce insecurity and terrorism under his administration as governor of Zamfara state.

"We are happy that the President acknowledged the bravery of Matawalle in 2021, when he managed the rescue of about 300 female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, in Zamfara State, four days after they were kidnapped by armed bandits. The bandits released all the hostages to Governor Matawalle safely without paying any ransom," the statement read in part.

School abduction: FG asked to revert to SSI

The group also called on the federal government to revert to the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) that was operational in Nigeria in 2014, under President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

The SSI, which was launched in May 2014, one month after over 200 school girls were abducted in Chibok, Borno state, was a Federal Government programme, with support from Development Partners, to safeguard the students and teachers in high-target areas.

Matawalle arrives in Kebbi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that Matawalle has arrived in Kebbi, in line with the president's directive.

The minister disclosed this in an X post on Friday, November 21.

"Today, in line with the directive of the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I arrived in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state," he posted.

"I also met with the Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), at the Kebbi State Government House in Birnin Kebbi, and I will be on the ground to oversee security operations and coordinate efforts for the swift rescue of the abducted schoolgirls. Our mission is clear, and we will not rest until they are safely rescued."

Kebbi Abduction: Expert lists 4 rescue strategies

Meanwhile, a security expert and defence analyst, Detective Awwal Bala Durumin Iya, has outlined four strategic measures the federal government should urgently consider to secure the release of the abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi state.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the analyst insisted that the government has the required intelligence tools and tactical abilities to stop the abductors with minimal damage if it acts quickly and decisively.

“The technology and intelligence structure needed to rescue these students already exist. What we lack is immediate action and coordinated decision-making,” the expert said.

