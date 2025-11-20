Breaking: Court Convicts Biafra Separatist Leader Nnamdi Kanu on FG’s Terrorism Charge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering judicial matters in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - A federal high court sitting in Abuja has found Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), guilty on count 1 of the terrorism charge.
The allegation was preferred against the controversial secessionist by the federal government of Nigeria.
As reported on Thursday afternoon, November 20, by Vanguard, the high court said it was satisfied that Kanu made a series of broadcasts to incite violence and killings in Nigeria, in furtherance of his separatist agitation for Biafra.
Nnamdi Kanu's court case today
Trial Justice James Omotosho hinged his decision on what he described as “uncontroverted evidence” that was adduced before the court by the prosecution.
The video can be watched below:
Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lawyers backing Kanu, also confirmed the development via a post on his verified X handle.
He wrote:
"Heartbreaking: The Judge just convicted Onyendu MAZI NNAMDI KANU on Counts 1 and 2 (acts in furtherance of terrorism).
"There’s palpable tension in the courtroom, as the Judge is presently analysing Count 3, ominously."
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng
